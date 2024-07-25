THE COMMODORE - A BARTOLOTTA RESTAURANT NOW OPEN IN LAKE COUNTRY

The Bartolotta Restaurants welcomes guests to all-new fine dining and event destination developed within historic waterfront property on Nagawicka Lake

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bartolotta Restaurants, the premier restaurant and catering organization the Greater Milwaukee region, is now welcoming guests to its newest location, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant. Developed within an historic waterfront property on Nagawicka Lake, and was most recently the Seven Seas for nearly four decades, The Commodore is a multi-level, multi-purpose fine-dining restaurant and event destination perched above the lake with picturesque views of the water and nightly sunsets.

"The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant, while contemporary, takes inspiration and is dedicated to the legacy and rich history of Nagawicka Lake and Lake Country," says The Bartolotta Restaurants Owner and Co-Founder Chef Paul Bartolotta. "We are excited to unveil this two-year project and bring this iconic property back to life. We view this as a long-term commitment to the Lake Country community as we are now custodians, building new legacies and memories for generations to come."

"We look forward to greeting our guests with the 'hospitality heart' that they have come to know and love from The Bartolotta Restaurants."

Developed within a 122-year-old waterfront property that first opened in 1902 as Hasslinger's Pleasant View Hotel and Resort, The Commodore honors its past with unique and thoughtfully designed dining and event spaces that pay great tribute to the past, with contemporary classic touches that will carry the destination decades into the future.

On the upper level is the catering and special events space, ideal for a wide range of occasions, from intimate gatherings to grand galas, weddings, meetings, conferences, and more. The Grand Heritage Ballroom, named after the property's era as Heritage on the Lake & Spirit of '76 Resort & Disco, can be divided into two ballrooms. The Baldwin Lounge, a private room anchored by a beautiful fireplace named for former owner Dave Baldwin, offers unparalleled views of Nagawicka Lake. The Nagawicka Suite serves as a bridal hospitality suite.

On the main level is the restaurant, featuring several dining rooms with beautiful views of the lake. Paying homage to the property's history, the private dining rooms, Margo's and Pepper's, are a nod to the once-famed "Margo's Pepper Tree" restaurant, which operated at this location from 1976 through 1978. The first floor also features a large bar with indoor and patio seating.

Outside, the Pleasant View Pavilion offers a charming outdoor space echoing the original Pleasant View Hotel & Resort. The Garden provides a serene outdoor retreat, and the Fountain Patio is a quaint space next to the Pavilion, perfect for small receptions and ceremonies.

An exclusive members-only social club, Club 1902, will debut at a later date and will be located on the lower level. The club will offer the most elevated and bespoke experience on the property.

The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made at thecommodoredelafield.com . For more information about The Bartolotta Restaurants please visit bartolottas.com .

About The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

Located on the shores of Nagawicka Lake in the heart of Lake Country, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant inhabits the historic property that first opened in 1902 as the Pleasant View Hotel and Resort. Operated by The Bartolotta Restaurants, the premier restaurant and catering organization in the Greater Milwaukee region, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant is named for the leader of classic yacht clubs and embraces the historical significance of the past with modern touches of elegance. The unique, expansive property has been thoughtfully reimagined to include a remarkable suite of dining and event experiences, including a restaurant, intimate private dining rooms, and expansive outdoor space for groups and gatherings. More information can be found at thecommodoredelafield.com .

About The Bartolotta Restaurants

The Bartolotta Restaurants is a nationally recognized restaurant and catering organization co-founded by Chef Paul Bartolotta and his late brother, Joe Bartolotta. Chef Paul Bartolotta is a two- time James Beard Award-winning chef in two separate regions, Midwest and Southwest, winning in both 1994 and 2009. In addition, Chef Paul Bartolotta has six James Beard Award nominations including Best Chef Midwest in 1993, Best New Restaurant in Las Vegas in 2005, Outstanding Restaurateur USA alongside his brother in 2017, 2018, 2019, and a finalist for Outstanding Restaurateur USA in 2020. Since the opening of its flagship restaurant, Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993, The Bartolotta Restaurants group has grown to become the premier culinary brand in the Greater Milwaukee region, offering first class service and cuisine across a portfolio of 18 one-of- a-kind restaurants and catering facilities, including fine dining, upscale casual, food halls, executive dining, quick-casual, and airport concepts. More information can be found at bartolottas.com .

