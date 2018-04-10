The Common Application Welcomes New Members for 2018-2019

"The diversity of our membership is one of our greatest strengths," said Jenny Rickard, President & CEO of The Common Application. "By joining The Common App, these institutions have demonstrated a shared commitment to pursuing access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Thanks to our members, all students, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to easily apply to the college or university that will help them achieve their best future."

In addition to providing a single, online application and 24/7/365 support for all students applying to member colleges and universities, the Common App connects applicants to financial aid and scholarship tools, digital portfolios, virtual mentors, a Virtual Counselor, and a library of resources for counselors, advisors, and recommenders working with students to complete their college applications that includes Spanish language translations.

"As an investment into college access, the University of Iowa is excited to join the Common App," said Jeffrey Waechter, Director of Operations at the University of Iowa. "Financial aid is challenging for students in general, and the Common App integrates financial aid information right within the application. Additionally, the Common App's one-step, need-based fee waiver simplifies the process for applicants."

By becoming a Common App member, these colleges and universities will gain exposure to students who may not have otherwise considered the institution while making the application, including fee waiver, process more efficient. One-third of the more than one million Common App applicants are the first in their family to pursue a college degree.

"The University of Pittsburgh wants to make the college application process as easy and accessible as possible for all students," said Kellie Kane, Executive Director of Admissions at University of Pittsburgh. "We wanted to be a member, in part, because of The Common App's dedication and success with advancing college access for first-generation and underrepresented students."

Students can create a Common App account now because their account will roll over from year to year. Beginning this year, Common App members will also begin using the newly introduced Common App for transfer, a separate application designed exclusively to meet the needs of transfer and adult student populations.

"By being on the Common App, UNC Charlotte not only serves high school students and counselors - who've told us directly about the benefits - but we will be able to reach transfer applicants and returning adults," said Claire Kirby, Director of Admissions at University of North Carolina at Charlotte. "We appreciate The Common App's focus on this significant student group."

New Members of The Common Application for 2018-2019

(as of April 10, 2018)

New England

Bridgewater State University (MA)

Mid-Atlantic

Cairn University (PA)

Penn State (PA)

Queens College, CUNY (NY)

Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania (PA)

St. Francis College (NY)

University of Pittsburgh (PA)

Webb Institute (NY)

South

Bellarmine University (KY)

Florida State University (FL)

Radford University (VA)

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (NC)

The Wilkes Honors College of FAU (FL)

University of North Carolina at Charlotte (NC)

West

Oregon State University (OR)

The University of Utah (UT)

Warner Pacific University (OR)

Midwest

CCAD - Columbus College of Art & Design (OH)

Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) (IN)

Lewis University (IL)

Michigan State University (MI)

Morningside College (IA)

Quincy University (IL)

The University of Kansas (KS)

University of Central Missouri (MO)

University of Cincinnati - Blue Ash College and Clermont College (OH)

University of Iowa (IA)

University of Mount Union (OH)

Walsh University (OH)

Wright State University (OH)

Hawaii

Chaminade University of Honolulu

Puerto Rico

Universidad del Este (UNE)

International

Arts University Bournemouth (United Kingdom)

Temple University, Japan Campus (Japan)

About The Common Application

Founded in 1975, The Common Application is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than one million students, one-third of whom are first-generation, apply to college through the Common App's online application.

To learn more, visit commonapp.org, follow @CommonApp, and #CommonApp.

