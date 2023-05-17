THE COMMON GOOD AMERICAN SPIRIT AWARDS

The Common Good honors inspirational defenders of our democracy

Thursday, May 18th from 6:00-8:15 pm at the New-York Historical Society

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the non-profit organization The Common Good will host the 2023 American Spirit Awards at the New-York Historical Society. The Common Good is honoring individuals in public service, business, advocacy, and law enforcement who have contributed to the integrity of American democracy and institutions.

2023 American Spirit Awards

Among those receiving awards are Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi; Judge J. Michael Luttig; Capitol Police officers who defended the people's House on January 6th; business leader/activist Bernard Schwartz; Governor Bill Richardson; Preeminent scholar of African American history Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr.; and gun safety activist Fred Guttenberg.

Presenting the awards are Secretary Jeh Johnson, former Secretary of Homeland Security, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, former Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council, Ray McGuire, past NYC mayoral candidate and President of Lazard; Ari Melber, MSNBC's host of The Beat; and Nicole Hockley, CEO/Founder of Sandy Hook Promise. Margaret Hoover, host of PBS' Firing Line and CNN's John Avlon will host the event.

"These are the determined and morally courageous Americans who put themselves in the arena to make our nation more fair, more free, and better for all Americans," said The Common Good Founder Patricia Duff. "We are very proud of this amazing group of awardees and our equally impressive presenters."

The American Spirit Awards are given each year to those extraordinary individuals who exemplify the best of the American spirit, demonstrating their commitment to our constitutional democracy, to freedom, to equality, to dignity for all, and to the common good.

[email protected] –413-644-6335

The Common Good is one of the nation's premier nonprofit, nonpartisan platforms presenting outstanding voices for discussions and briefings on national policies and trends. We've featured important leaders and experts on public policy issues from across the political spectrum and the globe, such as Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush; Secretaries of State John Kerry, Henry Kissinger, and Antony Blinken; Homeland Secretaries Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff, among many others. Our Honorary Advisory Board includes such distinguished figures as Senator Bob Corker, Secretary Jeh Johnson, Hon. Jane Harman, Ambassador Christopher Hill, venture capitalist Alan Patricof, scientist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, historian Jon Meacham and a number of prominent business leaders, activists, and others making a difference. Thousands of audience members have gained invaluable insights about today's current events from our distinguished roster of speakers. (See our website.)

