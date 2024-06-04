The Common Good Gathers Leaders to Address National Division at Upcoming Town Hall

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Historical Society -- The Common Good, one of the nation's premier organizations inspiring broad participation in our democracy through the free exchange of ideas and civil dialogue, has gathered some of the nation's foremost public intellectuals and leaders for a critical and timely Town Hall. The esteemed panel will provide insights into the driving forces behind toxic partisanship in politics, the ignition of culture wars, the fomenting of anger and hate, and the erosion of trust in our institutions and each other. More importantly, they will propose solutions for bridging America's divides.

Addressing National Division at The Common Good Town Hall - "Bridging America's Divides"

Division in the U.S. poses a growing threat to U.S. democracy, a sentiment shared by a staggering 72% of Americans according to The Common Good Survey on Division. This widespread concern underscores the urgent need to address the divisions that hinder our nation's progress and obstruct our ability to tackle crucial issues. To confront these challenges and forge a brighter future, we will explore three questions: What are the underlying causes of our nation's division? Where is our division heading us? And, most importantly, what actionable solutions hold the promise of healing it?

Our Panel:

John Heliemann - Moderator - acclaimed political reporter and commentator, creator and host of "The Circus", bestselling author, Partner and Chief Political Columnist at Puck News. Heilemann is also an analyst for NBC News and MSNBC and was the co-creator of Showtime's political docuseries, "The Circus."

Steven Brill: Journalist. Author and entrepreneur known for his work on media and legal issues.

Frank Bruni: New York Times columnist with deep insights into politics and culture.

Heather Cox Richardson: Historian and author focusing on American politics and history.

Alyssa Farah Griffin: Political commentator and former White House Director of Strategic Communications.

David Jolly (R-FL): Former Congressman known for his bipartisan approach.

Tim Ryan (D-OH): Former Congressman with a focus on economic and social issues.

George Packer: Journalist and author specializing in American politics and society.

Andrew Yang: Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate advocating for innovative political reforms.

This enlightening evening will delve into the root causes of division and explore actionable solutions to mend the fabric of our democracy.

About The Common Good: The Common Good is dedicated to fostering dialogue and understanding to bridge divides and promote a more unified nation. Our annual surveys and events aim to highlight critical issues and encourage constructive conversations that lead to meaningful solutions. (See our website )

