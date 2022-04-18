The Common Warts Market Size is Anticipated to Increase at a Significant CAGR of 14.41% in the 7MM During the Study Period (2019-32)

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Common Warts market will experience a significant impact in the coming years owing to the rising research and Common Warts prevalence along with the emergence of novel therapies from key Common Warts companies such as Nielsen BioSciences, Veloce BioPharma, Verrica Pharmaceutical, and others.

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Common Warts Market Insights report provides a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Common Warts emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Common Warts market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Common Warts Market

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the Common Warts market size was USD 720.03 million in 2020 which is further expected to increase by 2032 in the 7MM.

The US accounted for the maximum Common Warts market size compared to EU5 countries and Japan in 2020.

The leading Common Warts companies such as Nielsen BioSciences, Veloce BioPharma, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Maruho Co., Ltd, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing therapies that are expected to launch their drugs in the Common Warts market in the coming years.

Key Common Warts therapies in the pipeline include Candin, VBP-245, VP-102, CLS006, expected to bring a positive shift in the Common Warts market along with others.

The key driver for the surge in Common Warts market size is the rise in the Common Warts prevalence in the 7MM.

Common Warts Overview

Common Warts, also known as Verruca Vulgaris, are caused by non-malignant strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV Common Warts are typically benign lesions with a low risk of malignant transformation. They appear on the skin as rough, painless papules that can be grey or flesh-colored and are found in various body areas. Other HPV subtypes associated with cervical cancer are not the same strains that are linked with the causes of Verruca Vulgaris.

Common Warts can be distinguished from other common types of warts, including genital, filiform, and plantar warts. Common Warts on hands and Common Warts on fingers are the most common, but they can also be found on the knees, ankles, arms, and legs.

The Verruca Vulgaris symptoms include small, fleshy, grainy bumps, Flesh-colored, white, pink, or tan, Rough to the touch, Sprinkled with black pinpoints, which are small, clotted blood vessels.

Common Warts Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total Common Warts prevalent cases were approx 2.7 million cases in the 7MM in 2020.

Among EU5 countries, Germany has the highest Common Warts prevalence, while Spain had the lowest in 2020.

The Common Warts Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed prevalent cases of Common Warts

Gender-specific Prevalence of Common Warts

Common Warts Market

Common Warts account for nearly 70% of all viral warts and are more common in school-aged children. Despite the high incidence rate, the Common Warts treatment landscape is limited and ambiguous.

Even though the majority of warts disappear on their own, some require treatment. The goal of treatment for Common Warts is to either destroy the wart or to stimulate an immune system response to fight the virus. It is possible that Verruca Vulgaris treatment will take weeks or months. Warts tend to recur or spread even after treatment. Salicylic acid, freezing (cryotherapy), laser treatment, and other antiviral products such as 5-flourouracil, imiquimod, and others dominate the current Common Wart treatment landscape.

Furthermore, the current Common Warts market for wart-specific treatment is extremely limited. However, a few market participants have pipeline products in the disease indication. These include Candin, VBP-245, VP-102, and others.

Common Warts Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Candin: Nielsen Biosciences

VBP-245: Veloce BioPharma

VP-102: Verrica Pharmaceutical

CLS006: Maruho Co., Ltd.

A-101: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Common Warts Market Dynamics

The current market landscape, governed with salicylic acid does not provide an opportunity for curing the warts, thus the recurrence is high. This challenge is dubbed as the Common Warts market driver for the continuing and future developmental activities for the indication. The Common Warts market's growth can be further attributed to the rising prevalence of human papillomavirus infections, recurrence of warts, and development of new products. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding warts is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Major pharmaceutical players are committed to developing the current pipeline to address the unmet needs and improvise the current Common Warts treatment landscape, further bolstering the overall revenue generation during the forecast period. As a result, the dynamics of the Common Warts market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness, the rising research and Common Warts prevalence along with the emergence of novel therapies. The expected launch of these therapies will fuel the Common Warts market size during the forecast period (2021–2032).

Scope of the Common Warts Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Common Warts Companies: Nielsen BioSciences, Veloce BioPharma, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Maruho Co., Ltd, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Nielsen BioSciences, Veloce BioPharma, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Maruho Co., Ltd, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Pipeline Therapies : Candin, VBP-245, VP-102, CLS006, and others

: Candin, VBP-245, VP-102, CLS006, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Common Warts current marketed and emerging therapies

Common Warts current marketed and emerging therapies Common Warts Market Dynamics: Common Warts market drivers and barriers

Common Warts market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Common Warts Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Common Warts Market Overview at a Glance 4. Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Management and Treatment 7. Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Emerging Therapies 10. Current Marketed Therapies: Generics 11. Other Topical Agents 12. 7MM Common Warts Market Analysis 13. Common Warts Market Outlook 14. Common Warts Market Drivers 15. Common Warts Market Barriers 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

