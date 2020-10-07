The Commonwealth of Dominica Highlights Climate Resilient Strategy Supported by Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) hosted a virtual launch. The meeting discussed a 15-month project to develop a regional dialogue to address human mobility and climate change in the region. Francine Baron, the interim CEO of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD), gave a feature address on behalf of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, on the island's strategy for recovery and resilience.

Established shortly after Hurricane Maria, CREAD aims to streamline procedures regarding the government's commitment to incorporating resilience in various sectors of Dominican society. This aligns with Prime Minister Skerrit's vision of becoming the "world's first climate-resilient nation", as pledged at the United Nations. According to Baron, the approach aims to socially, environmentally and economically transform Dominica by 2030 and is entrenched in the country's National Resilience Development Strategy.

"With the assistance of our Climate Resilience Execution Agency CREAD, Dominica has rolled out a plan to effect our strategy, that contains among other things, 20 resilience targets, which we aim to achieve by 2030, to deliver a climate-resilient Dominica. The government has already embarked on a series of initiatives that are designed to minimise the impact of a disaster on our population. And so, reduce the need for people to migrate after a disaster or in response to other ill-effects of climate change. In Dominica for example, the government committed after Maria in 2017, to building five thousand climate-resilient homes," Baron said.

One of the key supporters of this vision is Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. After Hurricane Maria, the Programme was instrumental in the nation's swift recovery and has gone on to fund significant resilience projects on the island. The Programme entirely finances the construction of thousands of climate-resilient homes, supports the ongoing construction of a geothermal plant and endorses the country's ecotourism sector.

Introduced in 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme provides high net worth individuals and their families a route to second citizenship after they invest in the Economic Diversification Fund or buying into selected real estate options. After undergoing meticulous security checks, successful applicants gain access to increased global mobility to approximately 140 countries and territories, alternative business routes and the chance to pass down citizenship for generations to come.

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners