The Commonwealth of Dominica Makes Progress on Citizenship-by-Investment-Funded Marigot Hospital

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction on the anticipated Marigot Hospital in the Commonwealth of Dominica is more than halfway through. Its completion is scheduled for April 2021. Once finished, the 40,000 square feet two-floor hospital will have a wide range of high-quality services with state-of-the-art facilities including operating theatres, in-patient wards, dialysis units and more.

The Marigot Hospital is part of the wider "Housing Revolution" initiative that aims to build 5,000 weather-resistant homes, 12 health centres and two community centres. The country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme fully financed the project. The hospital is part of the government's broader mission to invest heavily in its healthcare over the next five years. So far, the CBI Programme has helped the island restore several hospitals and health centres and provided critical treatment overseas for children.

During the 2020-2021 Budget Address, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit revealed the importance of investing in healthcare: "Another significant feature of the expansion of our health care facilities, system and services, beyond ensuring a more healthy and productive population capable of fully enjoying life, Mr Speaker, is the number of good-paying jobs that will be created."

Dominica's CBI Programme has been a vital tool in funding crucial national development projects across the island from healthcare and education to tourism and climate change research. Established in 1993, the Programme provides a route to second citizenship for wealthy investors once they make a donation to the government fund or buy into selected real estate options. After undergoing stringent due diligence procedures, successful applicants not only become lifelong citizens of the nation with the right to live and work on the island but also gain the ability to travel to approximately 140 destinations without a visa. Economic citizens also have the option to protect their future legacy by passing citizenship down for generations to come.

For the last four years, Dominica's CBI Programme has been ranked the world's best by the annual CBI Index report – conducted by experts at the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management. The independent study has highlighted the country's meticulous due diligence procedures, efficiency, affordability and its family-friendly regulations.

