The Commonwealth of Dominica Participates in CARICOM Travel Bubble

LONDON, August 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the Commonwealth of Dominica announced its participation in the CARICOM Travel Bubble. During the launch, which took place at Jungle Bay, the Director of Tourism and Deputy Coordinator for the reopening of borders, Colin Piper, revealed that this would place Dominica as an attractive destination for regional travellers. The bubble comprises of eight other islands: Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, St Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda.

Dominica is also welcoming international visitors as of August 7th. However, these visitors will be subject to tests and a travel screening questionnaire. Additionally, the President of the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association announced that the island is now welcoming guests. Two hotels have also been issued a COVID certificate approval including Secret Bay and the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski – both of which are approved under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme.

According to Piper, this travel bubble will enable travellers from nations that have effectively tackled the spread of the COVID-19 virus to visit Dominica easier: "So of importance is that the pre-arrival requirement to undertake the PCR Test within 72 hours is absent and thus allow travelers from the CARICOM Travel Bubble greater ability and flexibility in making plans to book a trip. So, we anticipate that with this newfound freedom, Dominica will once again become an attractive destination for travelers within the CARICOM Travel Bubble," he said.

In recent years, Dominica has become a popular destination for eco-tourism and internationally renowned for its commitment to achieving climate resilience. This was pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit following Hurricane Maria and supported by Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme. The Programme has supported the funding of several eco-resorts, the construction of a geothermal plant and providing weather-resistant and affordable housing for citizens.

Introduced in 1993, the CBI Programme enables foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship once donating to the government fund or investing in pre-approved real estate options. Investors who opt for the real estate route have a variety of international brands to choose from including Hilton, the Marriott and Kempinski, alongside other boutique eco-resorts. Once successfully undergoing the necessary due diligence checks, investors gain access to benefits ranging from visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to approximately 140 destinations, alternative business opportunities and the ability to pass citizenship down.

CONTACTS: [email protected], www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners