In this context, a newly-released publication titled "The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions" offers us a fresh perspective: The CPC is a significant participant and builder of the world order.

Above all, the journey of China's revolution and its path to development over the past hundred years, are part of a historical trend shared by the rest of the world.

After the industrial revolution, many countries throughout the world were reduced to the status of colonies and semi-colonies. China's struggle against both imperial rule and colonialism mirrors the fight of all colonized peoples for national liberation and against imperialism. The Chinese people held ground in the main theater in the East of the World War II, thus making great contribution to its victory. Also led by the CPC, China initiated a set of major reform and opening-up measures, including creating special economic zones, joining the World Trade Organization, and boosting its capacity in technological innovation, which is also part of the historical process as countries fight their way towards economic and social modernization.

The interaction and cooperation between the CPC and the international community has been positive and beneficial. Here are some impressive numbers from the publication:

By June 2021 China had provided US$2 billion for the international Covid-19 response, and as aid to social and economic recovery in developing countries hit by the pandemic;

With Confucianism running through its veins, the CPC respects the traditional maxim: "When prosperous, one should contribute to the wellbeing of all." It is committed to pursuing development for both China and the world, and bringing benefits to all through international cooperation.

Most importantly, the rationale of the CPC's governance is not to pursue hegemony, but peaceful development.

Looking to the future, China's own fortunes will also depend on a peaceful and stable external environment. Therefore China will never waver from its commitment to peace, nor will it ever seek hegemony, or challenge the international system with the United Nations at its core. The zero-sum game is simply not an option for China.

Different political parties around the world emerged from different historical backgrounds and different circumstances, so they are endowed with different missions. For the past hundred years the CPC's goal has always been to seek happiness for the people and contribute to global development. This is its duty and its mission; this is the path it follows.

