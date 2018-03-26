The Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) Continues Medicare and Medicaid Recognition for Home Health Agencies Through 2024

CMS continued recognition allows home health agencies seeking initial or continued Medicare/Medicaid certification to use CHAP accreditation in lieu of the state survey. Over 2000 home health agencies utilize CHAP accreditation for this purpose, and have received CMS deemed status post survey.

Earlier this year, CHAP announced the approval of the 2018 CHAP Standards of Excellence for Home Health Providers that incorporated the new CoPs requirements which took effect January 13, 2018. The new standards, included in the CHAP home health deeming application, place patient centered care first, followed by standards addressing the care of patients at home and in the community.

"Recognition by CMS demonstrates CHAP's leadership and knowledge of the home health care landscape," said Maureen Spivack, Chair of the CHAP Board of Directors. "As the accreditor of the largest number of Medicare-certified home health organizations, CHAP gives its Medicare certified partners a framework to support their transition to the new CoPs."

CHAP President and CEO Barbara McCann, stated, "CHAP continues our 50+ year support of home and community-based health care providers' demonstration of their quality and value in the health care system. This CMS recognition furthers our mission to serve home and community-based health care providers. We see this distinction as our ongoing commitment to being a true partner in quality care."

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met, and recommends certification to CMS. CHAP's purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community. For more information about CHAP visit www.chapinc.org.

