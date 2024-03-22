THE COMMUNITY SOLUTION EDUCATION SYSTEM AND THE CHICAGO SCHOOL ACQUIRE WEST LOOP PROPERTY

MARKING A NEW ERA OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE HIGHER EDUCATION IN THE CITY

CHICAGO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Solution Education System and The Chicago School today jointly announced the acquisition of 400 S. Jefferson St. The decision to co-locate in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood advances a 45-year commitment to the city. More importantly, this acquisition sets the next stage of collaboration to advance higher education and exceptional academic offerings for students in Chicago.

The Chicago School 400 S. Jefferson Street

Spanning 247,000 square feet, the new facility—set to officially open in 2025—will accommodate approximately 1,800 students, faculty, and staff from the two organizations.

This state-of-the-art space will include lecture halls, classrooms, laboratories, and areas for collaborative learning and working. Additionally, it will be re-designed to host large public events and serve as a hub for convening community leaders in mental and physical health who share the goal of addressing inequities and challenges to access in our current health system. The campus is also expected to increase pedestrian traffic, enhancing business growth opportunities in the district.

"Congratulations to The Community Solution Education System and The Chicago School on the acquisition of 400 S. Jefferson Street and their unwavering commitment to our great city," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "I am especially excited about plans to transform spaces for community leaders in mental and physical health and plans dedicated to addressing inequities. We look forward to welcoming the nearly 2,000 students, employees, and guests in the years ahead."

Leading Progress Since 1979

The Chicago School has been a leading nonprofit university, training more than 22,000 alumni for careers that improve the health of individuals, organizations, and communities since 1979. Following a decade of growth and expansion under the leadership of Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., The Chicago School became the founding institution of The Community Solution Education System in 2009.

"I founded The Community Solution with the simple idea that collaboration, not competition, can power incredible growth, innovation, and opportunity for institutions and students alike," said Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., president of The Community Solution Education System. "This new co-location is a significant step in showcasing that our unique model not only enriches the experience for our students but also positively impacts the dynamic communities we serve. Each day, we're committed to demonstrating the transformative power of our collaborative approach in higher education."

Today, The Community Solution is made up of six unique colleges and universities—including The Chicago School—with campuses in 11 cities across the country that collectively educate more than 13,500 students annually.

"We are exceptionally proud of our roots in Chicago and the legacy of community impact we've built with thousands of students," said Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School. "In this new facility, we will deepen our impact by developing dynamic new program offerings in high-need, health-related fields and further enhancing the vibrant educational offerings in our city."

This investment in the community creates a new foundation for The Community Solution and The Chicago School to support the next generation of students and community members as they pursue their aspirations.

"We applaud the strategic decision by The Community Solution Education System and The Chicago School to co-locate in the West Loop," stated Lisa Dziekan, SVP of Business Development at World Business Chicago. "This exemplifies catalytic economic development, and the opportunity to attract new investment to Chicago's downtown, while reinforcing Chicago's reputation as a leading region for education, preparing the workforce of the future."

About The Community Solution Education System

The Community Solution Education System is an integrated, nonprofit system of colleges and universities that work collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. Founded in 2009 as TCS Education System, The Community Solution has grown to encompass six distinct communities—The Chicago School, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, and University of Western States. The Community Solution utilizes strategic partnerships to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions to maximize students' educational experiences. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

About The Chicago School

For 45 years, The Chicago School has been a leading nonprofit university dedicated to training professionals for careers that improve the health of individuals, organizations, and communities. By combining education, innovation, community, and impact, The Chicago School approach provides students a practical and solutions-oriented education in an array of academic programs across psychology, health, business, counseling, and behavioral sciences. With more than 6,000 students and locations in Chicago, Dallas, Southern California, and Washington, D.C., the university's extensive network of community partnerships provides applicable training and networking opportunities.

The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

SOURCE The Community Solution Education System