The Community Solution Education System Appoints New Chief Academic Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Solution Education System is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cherron R. Hoppes as its new Chief Academic Officer (CAO), effective November 4, 2024. Dr. Hoppes brings an extensive background in strategic academic leadership and innovation in higher education.

The Community Solution Education System is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cherron R. Hoppes as its new Chief Academic Officer.

Dr. Hoppes joins The Community Solution with more than two decades of experience in higher education leadership across the country, most recently serving as Chief Student Experience Officer at Notre Dame de Namur University. Her previous contributions have significantly advanced programs and organizational strategies in diverse educational settings, including Hispanic Serving Institutions and research universities. Her distinguished career is marked by a steadfast commitment to using innovation to advance completion rates, optimize academic strategies and foster environments that lend themselves to collaboration.

Dr. Hoppes previously served on the Board of Trustees at Saybrook University, a member institution of The Community Solution. This exposure has given her a deep understanding of The Community Solution's mission, values and operational dynamics.

"Dr. Hoppes' appointment as Chief Academic Officer will ensure we continue to deliver top-notch, engaging, and enriching educational experiences across our institutions," said Michael Horowitz, chancellor of The Community Solution Education System. "Her extensive experience in strategic planning, instructional design, and integrating learning and technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to foster transformative learning opportunities and support student success."

In her new role, Dr. Hoppes will spearhead academic and strategic development efforts across The Community Solution's six colleges and universities.

"I am honored to join The Community Solution Education System as Chief Academic Officer," said Dr. Hoppes. "I share The Community Solution's focus on academic innovation and student success, and I am eager to build on a strong foundation to ensure we are meeting the needs of our students today, tomorrow, and 20 years from now."

Dr. Hoppes holds a Doctor of Education from The University of Alabama and a Master of Public Administration with an emphasis on Higher Education Administration from New Mexico State University.

To learn more about The Community Solution Education System visit tcsedsystem.edu.

About The Community Solution Education System

The Community Solution Education System is an integrated, nonprofit system of colleges and universities that work collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. Founded in 2009 as TCS Education System, The Community Solution has grown to encompass six distinct communities — The Chicago School, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, and University of Western States. The Community Solution utilizes strategic partnerships to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions to maximize students' educational experiences. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

SOURCE The Community Solution Education System