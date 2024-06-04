THE COMMUNITY SPIRIT VODKA PARTNERS WITH PFLAG TO SUPPORT PRIDE

The Award-Winning, B Corp Certified Vodka Supports The LGBTQ+ Community by Donating $1 to PFLAG National for Every Bottle & Cocktail Sold This June and July

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Spirit Vodka, part of global spirits innovator Casa Lumbre, is partnering with PFLAG National—the largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them—for Pride Month this June. In addition to an initial $10,000 donation, The Community Spirit Vodka will donate $1 to PFLAG National for every bottle and/or cocktail sold during the months of June and July 2024. The Community Spirit Vodka further deepens its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community by supporting its LGBTQ+ employees, their families and its customers through education with PFLAG National.

"The Community Spirit Vodka is proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community, as a community near and dear to our hearts," shares Troy Gorczyca (he/him), Senior Vice President of Marketing for Casa Lumbre Spirits. "This partnership with PFLAG National gives consumers a chance to give back to a community who has given us so much, all while celebrating our loved ones over delicious cocktails this Pride Month. We are allies in supporting PFLAG now and always as part of our shared vision of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community."

Coming off The Community Spirit Vodka's one-year anniversary as a certified B Corporation® (B Corp), the brand has donated 24% of its revenue in 2022 and increased donations by 42% in 2023. The Community Spirit Vodka will continue to champion individuals supporting their communities, in addition to organizations that prioritize the way we treat each other along with the Earth we share.

The Community Spirit Vodka believes in supporting the often unseen efforts of individuals and organizations who inspire our community spirit. In hundreds of communities across the U.S., more than 350 PFLAG chapters and over 325,000 PFLAG members and supporters are helping create an equitable and inclusive world where every LGBTQ+ person is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved. That's why The Community Spirit Vodka is excited and proud to partner with PFLAG to celebrate and support LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.

"PFLAG strives to uplift LGBTQ+ people by working with families and allies to make our communities safe and welcoming all year round, because across races, places and genders, we all want the freedom to be ourselves. That's why we are proud to partner with The Community Spirit Vodka, which dedicates its resources to uplifting communities, and commits to the spirit of inclusion inside and out," said Maggie Ardiente (she/her), Vice President of Development and Philanthropic Partnerships for PFLAG National.

In addition to the donation, The Community Spirit Vodka will also support PFLAG with sponsored events and various activations across the country this Summer. Be on the lookout, as The Community Spirit Vodka may be coming to a city near you!

For additional information on The Community Spirit Vodka and its commitment to serving the people, visit thecommunityspiritvodka.com and follow along @thecommunityspiritco . Purchase a bottle of The Community Spirit Vodka to support the LGBTQ+ community with PFLAG this June and July on ReserveBar , the brand's website , or in select retailers that can be found on the brand's locator page.

*The Community Spirit Vodka is supporting PFLAG National with a $10,000 donation in addition to $1 from every bottle and/or cocktail sold, up to $25,000 total. Valid 6/01/2024 - 7/31/2024 at participating accounts and retailers.

About The Community Spirit Vodka @thecommunityspiritco

The Community Spirit Vodka exists to bring people together, to celebrate what makes community special, and to support and showcase community leaders – from social changemakers to one's neighborhood bartender. Like the blank canvas featured front and center on the bottle, the Community Spirit Vodka serves as a platform to spark conversations, amplify community voices, and highlight important causes. The Community Spirit Vodka works to deliver on this goal in multiple ways – by partnering with organizations to provide bartenders, cocktails and thought-provoking activations for their fundraisers and other events, by leveraging marketing resources to promote individuals and organizations including via social media channels, and through creating unique programs such as The Community Cocktail Book, a celebration of eight bartenders working to celebrate and support their communities, one cocktail at a time.

The Community Spirit Vodka is crafted with 100% American corn and is 5x distilled, filtered with activated coconut carbon, and gluten-free/kosher. The Community Spirit Vodka is regularly recognized for its quality liquid, including most recently DOUBLE GOLD at TAG Global Spirits Awards, DOUBLE GOLD at John Barleycorn, GOLD at ASCOT Awards, and 93 Points at Ultimate Spirits Challenge. thecommunityspiritvodka.com

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

About PFLAG

@pflag

PFLAG is an organization of LGBTQ+ people, parents, families, and allies who work together to create an equitable and inclusive world. We are hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of chapters from coast to coast who are leading with love to support families, educate allies, and advocate for just, equitable, and inclusive legislation and policies. Since our founding in 1973, PFLAG works every day to ensure LGBTQ+ people everywhere are safe, celebrated, empowered and loved. Learn more, find support, donate, and take action at PFLAG.org.

SOURCE The Community Spirit Vodka