The Community Spirit Vodka Partners With The Arbor Day Foundation

The Award-Winning, B Corp Certified Vodka Supports Their Communities by Planting One Tree for Every Bottle & Cocktail Sold This Spring

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Spirit Vodka, part of global spirits innovator Casa Lumbre, is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation – the world's largest member nonprofit dedicated to planting trees – as the latest testament to their guiding purpose of giving back to their communities. The partnership comes to life this spring, timed to B Corp Month (March), Earth Month (April), and Arbor Day (April 26), where one tree will be planted for every bottle and/or cocktail of The Community Spirit Vodka sold during the months of March and April 2024, furthering the partners' joint commitment to the communities and environments they share.

"The Community Spirit Vodka was created solely to serve the communities around us, and we are always looking for new ways to work with like-minded organizations who aim to positively impact society," stated Camille Austin, Senior Director of Advocacy for Casa Lumbre Spirits. "This latest commitment allows people a chance to give back to the Earth, all while enjoying delicious cocktails and celebrating life's everyday moments. We are thrilled to support the Arbor Day Foundation as part of our continued shared vision to care for people and the planet."

Founded on a purpose to celebrate and support organizations and individuals working to better their communities, The Community Spirit Vodka is honoring its one-year anniversary as a certified B Corporation® (B Corp) with this latest environmentally focused partnership. The Community Spirit Vodka donated over 24% of its revenue in 2022 and increased donations by 42% in 2023. The Community Spirit Vodka will continue to champion organizations and individuals supporting their communities through education, fundraising, and other forms of support.

Aligning with The Community Spirit Vodka's mission of supporting shared communities, the Arbor Day Foundation has planted 500 million trees since its founding over 50 years ago and aims to plant 500 million more trees by 2027. With a focus on forests and neighborhoods of greatest need, the Arbor Day Foundation and The Community Spirit Vodka will bring strategic, large-scale planting efforts to life in high priority ecosystems in need of restoration.

"We are thrilled to create meaningful impact with an organization who understands the importance of putting people and the environments we share first," said Katie Loos, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "These restoration efforts in critical forest ecosystems will continue to demonstrate The Community Spirit Vodka's commitment to creating a healthier planet for all."

For additional information on The Community Spirit Vodka and its commitment to serving the people, visit thecommunityspirit.co and follow along @thecommunityspiritvodka . Purchase a bottle of The Community Spirit Vodka to support tree planting efforts with the Arbor Day Foundation on ReserveBar , the brand's website , or in select retailers that can be found on the brand's locator page .

*The Community Spirit Vodka is supporting the planting of up to 25,000 trees for a $25,000 donation. Valid 3/01/2024 - 4/30/2024 at participating accounts and retailers.

About The Community Spirit Vodka

The Community Spirit Vodka exists to bring people together, to celebrate what makes community special, and to support and showcase community leaders – from social changemakers to one's neighborhood bartender. Like the blank canvas featured front and center on the bottle, the Community Spirit Vodka serves as a platform to spark conversations, amplify community voices, and highlight important causes. The Community Spirit Vodka works to deliver on this goal in multiple ways – by partnering with organizations to provide bartenders, cocktails and thought-provoking activations for their fundraisers and other events, by leveraging marketing resources to promote individuals and organizations including via social media channels, and through creating unique programs such as The Community Cocktail Book, a celebration of eight bartenders working to celebrate and support their communities, one cocktail at a time.

The Community Spirit Vodka is crafted with 100% American corn and is 5x distilled, filtered with activated coconut carbon, and gluten-free/kosher. The Community Spirit Vodka is regularly recognized for its quality liquid, including most recently DOUBLE GOLD at John Barleycorn, GOLD at ASCOT Awards, and 93 Points at Ultimate Spirits Challenge. thecommunityspirit.co

About Casa Lumbre

Born and based in Mexico, Casa Lumbre is a global spirits company that develops, produces, and incubates premium, award-winning spirits. Originally known for Mezcals, Liqueurs and Tequilas, Casa Lumbre continues to tap into its global values and perspective to expand beyond Mexican distillates.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

