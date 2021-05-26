The Companies Developing a Climate-Friendly Paradigm are Recognised in TBD Media Group's Documentary Series

The health of the climate, along with the importance of engaging with sustainability have become increasingly fixed in the public consciousness and are now rallying calls from a hyper-aware consumer base, aimed at current organisations and businesses – demanding action and optimisation in equal measure. The companies that do not heed such calls risk being left behind in a sustainable transition. However, the leading businesses of the world are responding to the current situation and pressure for change in an innovative manner, seeing serious challenges as incredible opportunities.

50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders engages with the movers and shakers that are helping to drive the spheres of business and society towards a sustainable and optimal future. Such leading groups are being showcased for their actions, such as developing the world's first electric fire fighting apparatus, engaging with sustainable transformation within the food sector, optimising the wood panel industry, assisting in the transformation to a sustainable global economy and enabling more with less in terms of resource optimisation. In addition, this campaign highlights companies that are excelling when it comes to developing sustainable luxury, achieving climate neutrality, and driving the sustainable growth of regions like Africa.

This campaign makes effective use of short and bespoke documentary films to highlight the visionary measures that are being put in place to ensure the sustainable nature of tomorrow's industries. TBD Media Group's global reach offers a prime opportunity for communication on a worldwide scale.

Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group, says, "The world of tomorrow will be a sustainable one. The leaders making sure we will have a strong and climate friendly future are, through their trailblazing actions, the ones to watch. Our role is to make sure they enter into the global conversation and tell us how they are changing the world."

Companies featured in this launch:

Chopard, AUDI AG, Standard Bank Group , Rosenbauer America, Tetra Pak , Georg Fischer , Moody's , Siempelkamp Group , QI Group, ROSSMANN, Oerlikon Group , ZEISS.

About 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders:

The 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders project is the response from the International Business Community which demonstrates the desire, the leadership, and the will to take effective action in the fight against Climate Change. Businesses that wish to get involved should contact [email protected] .

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/ .

