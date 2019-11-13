The companies that create and destroy value in Latin America

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican companies create the most value in Latin America, Latin Trade's new rankings shows. The Latin American Value Creators ranks the firms that create or destroy value by measuring their Economic Value Added (EVA). Mexican firms such as América Móvil (EVA of $15.2 billion) and Grupo Bimbo (EVA of $8.8 billion) show the best results. In terms of sectors, the top performers were retail and food and drink. Following Mexican companies are firms from Brazil, albeit with a downward trend. Across the board, energy firms were the main destroyers of value. To view and download the full document, which includes information for each company's sector, country, revenues, profits, invested capital and weighted average cost of capital, at Latin Trade.

