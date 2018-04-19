The Companion Diagnostics (CDX) Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Our 183-page report provides 127 tables, charts, and graphs. Discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales across the whole companion diagnostics market. You will see financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. There is much opportunity in this fast moving market.

Forecasts from 2018-2028 and other analyses show you commercial prospects

Besides revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. Discover qualitative analyses (including SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis) and commercial developments.

The report also includes will find revenue forecasts to 2028 for the following submarkets in the companion diagnostics market:

• Theranostics

• Other Companion Diagnostics

Additionally, this report includes a forecast to 2026 for the global in vitro diagnostics market.

The report also includes will find revenue forecasts to 2028 for the following national and regional markets for companion diagnostics:

• US

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Japan

• China

• India

• Russia

• Brazil

• South Korea

The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the companion diagnostics market:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Qiagen N.V.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies

• Myriad Genetics

• bioMerieux

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Leading companies and potential for market growth

Overall revenue for the Companion Diagnostics market will reach $14.60n in 2023, our work forecasts. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2028. Advances in cellular and tissue research, an improving regulatory landscape, strong support from governments in multiple regions and the launch of several new therapies in areas of unmet clinical need will drive sales to 2028.

Our work analyses the key companies in the market. See visiongain's analysis of 7 leading companies, including these:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Qiagen N.V.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies

• Myriad Genetics

• bioMerieux

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

A company profile gives you the following information where available:

• Discussion of a company's activities and outlook

• Historic revenue, analysis and discussion of company performance over the past 5 years

• Analysis of major products currently on the market

• Acquisitions and strategic partnerships

Discover capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

What issues will affect the companion diagnostics industry?

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the companion diagnostics market. You will find discussions, including qualitative analyses:

• Highly diverse market needing strong knowledge of key therapeutic indications

• Changing regulatory landscape challenging new entrants and major market players alike

• Emerging therapies with the potential to reshape the market

You will see discussions of technological, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.

How the Companion Diagnostics: Market Forecast 2018-2028 report helps you

In summary, our 183-page report gives you the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the Companion Diagnostics market - discover the industry's prospects, finding promising places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for each major submarket - discover prospects for leading companion diagnostics products in the following areas: theranostics and other companion diagnostics.

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for twelve leading national markets - US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Korea

• Assessment of 7 leading companies - analysis of products, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, sales by region and products

• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

You will find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. You will receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunities. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the companion diagnostics market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions. Please order our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2168/The-Companion-Diagnostics-(CDx)-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

Companies and Organisations Mentioned

20/20 Gene Systems

Abbott Diagnostics

Abbott Molecular

Affymetrix

Agilent (Dako)

Almac

Ambry Genetics

Amgen

Arca bipharma

Arno

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Asuragen

Bayer

Biogenex Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux

Biomonitor

Boehringer Ingelheim

Brain Resource Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cancer Research UK

CancerGuide Diagnostics

Caprion Proteomics

Caris Life Sciences

Celera (acquired by Quest Diagnostics)

Celgene

Cepheid

ChemGenex Pharmaceuticals

Clarient

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Clovis

College of American Pathology (CAP)

CompanDx

Crescendo Bioscience

Curidium Medica

Dako (Agilent)

Deloitte

DiagnoCure

Dx assays

DxS

Eli Lilly

Endocyte

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Exosome Diagnostics

Ferring

Flagship Biosciences

FlowMetric Diagnostics

Foundation Medical

Foundation Medicine

Genentech

Genfit

Genia Technologies

Genmab

GenMark Diagnostics

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

GSK

Hexie Health

HistologiX

Idera

Illumina

ImmunoGen

Incyte

InDex Pharmaceuticals

IntegraGen

Inverness Medical Innovations (now known as Alere)

Invivoscribe Technologies

Ipsen

Ipsogen

IQuum

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Kimball Genetics (a division of LabCorp)

Kunlun Health Insurance

Lab Corp

Lab21

Laboratory for Personalized Molecular Medicine

Leica

Leica Biosystems

Leica Micosystems

Life Technologies

Medical Research Council

Medicare

MedImmune (AstraZeneca)

Merck

Merck Serono

MolecularMD

Monogram Biosciences

Myriad Genetics

Myriad RBM

Nanosphere

Nanostring

NanoString Technologies

National Health Insurance (NHI) (South Korea)

NIH

Northern Institute for Cancer Research

Novartis

Oxford BioTherapeutics (earlier Oxford Genome Sciences)

Pacific Diagnostics Clinical Laboratory (ResearchDx)

Pfizer

PICC Health Insurance

Ping An Insurance Group

Prionics

Progenika Biopharma

Prometheus

Protagen

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen

Quintiles

Quintiles Transnational Corporation

Randox Pharma Services

ResearchDx

Resonance Health

Resonance Health Analysis Services

RiboMed Biotechnologies

Roche

Rule-Based Medicine

Saladax Biomedical

ServizioSanitarioNazionale (SSN)

Siemens

Siemens Healthcare

Signal Genetics

Sirius Genomics

Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS)

Skyline Diagnostics

Solvay Innogenetics

Sysmex Inostics

Takeda's Millennium unit

Target Discovery

TcLand Expression

TESARO

The Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The Haute Autorité de santé (HAS)

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

Theranostics (NZ)

Theranostics Health

Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Third Wave Technologies (Hologic)

TIB MolBiol

Tocagen

Tragara Pharmaceuticals

Transgenomic

TRICARE

TrimGen Corporation

Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development

Unilabs

University of Newcastle

Ventana Medical Systems (a subsidiary of Roche)

ViiV Healthcare

Weisenthal Cancer Group

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain