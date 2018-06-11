THE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS (CDX) MARKET FORECAST 2018-2028

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Companies, Trends and Developments in the Growing Theranostics Market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05437165



Report Details

What can be expected from the Companion Diagnostics market? Which areas are going to grow at the fastest rates? This visiongain report shows you potential revenues to 2028, assessing data, trends, opportunities and prospects there.

Our 183-page report provides 127 tables, charts, and graphs. Discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales across the whole companion diagnostics market. You will see financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. There is much opportunity in this fast moving market.

Forecasts from 2018-2028 and other analyses show you commercial prospects

Besides revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. Discover qualitative analyses (including SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis) and commercial developments.



The report also includes will find revenue forecasts to 2028 for the following submarkets in the companion diagnostics market:

- Theranostics

- Other Companion Diagnostics

Additionally, this report includes a forecast to 2026 for the global in vitro diagnostics market.



The report also includes will find revenue forecasts to 2028 for the following national and regional markets for companion diagnostics:

- US

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Japan

- China

- India

- Russia

- Brazil

- South Korea



The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the companion diagnostics market:

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Qiagen N.V.

- Abbott Laboratories

- Agilent Technologies

- Myriad Genetics

- bioMerieux

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

Leading companies and potential for market growth

Overall revenue for the Companion Diagnostics market will reach $14.60n in 2023, our work forecasts. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2028. Advances in cellular and tissue research, an improving regulatory landscape, strong support from governments in multiple regions and the launch of several new therapies in areas of unmet clinical need will drive sales to 2028.



Our work analyses the key companies in the market. See visiongain's analysis of 7 leading companies, including these:

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Qiagen N.V.

- Abbott Laboratories

- Agilent Technologies

- Myriad Genetics

- bioMerieux

- Thermo Fisher Scientific



A company profile gives you the following information where available:

- Discussion of a company's activities and outlook

- Historic revenue, analysis and discussion of company performance over the past 5 years

- Analysis of major products currently on the market

- Acquisitions and strategic partnerships

Discover capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

What issues will affect the companion diagnostics industry?



Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the companion diagnostics market. You will find discussions, including qualitative analyses:

- Highly diverse market needing strong knowledge of key therapeutic indications

- Changing regulatory landscape challenging new entrants and major market players alike

- Emerging therapies with the potential to reshape the market

You will see discussions of technological, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.

How the Companion Diagnostics: Market Forecast 2018-2028 report helps you



In summary, our 183-page report gives you the following knowledge:

- Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the Companion Diagnostics market ' discover the industry's prospects, finding promising places for investments and revenues

- Revenue forecasts to 2028 for each major submarket ' discover prospects for leading companion diagnostics products in the following areas: theranostics and other companion diagnostics.

- Revenue forecasts to 2028 for twelve leading national markets ' US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Korea

- Assessment of 7 leading companies ' analysis of products, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, sales by region and products

- Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

- Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05437165



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-companion-diagnostics-cdx-market-forecast-2018-2028-300664197.html