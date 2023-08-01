The Companion Diagnostics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 22.59% from 2022 to 2027|Rising use of personalized medicine to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The companion diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,029.63 million, according to Technavio. The importance of promotional activities is increasing, which is a significant market trend. Due to the specificity, Companion diagnostics can be used only for a particular drug and are not as widely available as other test kits and devices on the market. Limited promotional activities make it difficult to reach the target market and understand the company's competitive position. Publishing multiple blogs and newsletters can increase traffic to the website for businesses. This allows companies to sustain their marketing efforts longer and gain repeat customers. Hence, the increasing importance of promotional activities among vendors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Companion Diagnostics Market 2023-2027

Companion Diagnostics Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our companion diagnostics market report covers the following areas:

Companion Diagnostics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Companion Diagnostics Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Life Science



Health Centers



Others

Indication

Oncology



Neurology



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The life science segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth of the segment is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, which increases the need for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to produce high-quality, compliant drugs and therapies. Furthermore, the screening for clinically relevant compounds using companion diagnostics is part of the discovery process and is used during the preclinical and clinical stages of drug development. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companion Diagnostics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising use of personalized medicine is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to its specificity in treating diseases based on an individual's genetic characteristics. Furthermore, Companion diagnostics are gaining popularity in the development of personalized medicine for early disease detection and precise treatment selection that can reduce mortality. Expanding awareness about genetic diseases will help in the commercialization of customized prescriptions, which are focused on developing designated drugs. Hence, to provide accurate patient diagnosis, the demand for companion diagnostic tests is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The lack of manpower is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Companion diagnostic tests are often complex and use several analytical methods such as B. Image processing, highly developed technology, and equipment. The presence of professional and experienced staff with excellent technical skills is important for biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, R&D laboratories, and organizations. Furthermore, adequate training programs for laboratory professionals are becoming scarce as laboratory agencies are under undue pressure to reduce delivery times. Hence, the lack of manpower is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Companion Diagnostics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Bayer AG, BioGenex Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Invivoscribe Inc., Liquid Biotech USA Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., NG Biotech, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Rising use of personalized medicine will offer immense growth opportunities, the Limited sustainability of smaller vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendor Offering

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers companion diagnostics such as m2000 REALTIME SYSTEM AND ASSAYS, ALINITY m SYSTEM AND ASSAYS.

The company offers companion diagnostics such as m2000 REALTIME SYSTEM AND ASSAYS, ALINITY m SYSTEM AND ASSAYS. Abnova Corp - The company offers companion diagnostics such as Fluorouracil, GLEEVEC, and Herceptin.

The company offers companion diagnostics such as Fluorouracil, GLEEVEC, and Herceptin. Agilent Technologies Inc - The company offers companion diagnostics such as HER2 IQFISH pharmDx, HercepTest Kits, PD L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx.

Companion Diagnostics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist companion diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the companion diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the companion diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of companion diagnostics market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Companion Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,029.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 24.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Bayer AG, BioGenex Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Invivoscribe Inc., Liquid Biotech USA Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., NG Biotech, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

