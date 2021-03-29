The Company Behind NannoPad® Sold in CVS Pharmacies Launches a New Incontinence Protection Product NannoDry®

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nannocare, the creator of the revolutionary NannoPad®, is excited to announce the expansion of their product line with the introduction of NannoDry®, a discreet incontinence protection pad for men and women.

Made with certified 100% organic cotton, biodegradable packaging and embedded with unscented odor control technology, super breathable and comfortable.

Urinary incontinence is a common condition, affecting many people of all ages. The Urology Care Foundation reports that "a quarter to a third of men and women in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence". People with urinary incontinence can feel isolated and restricted in their movements and activities, and the occupational, physical, familial, and social aspects of their lives can suffer.

In response, Nannocare has developed a safe and effective urinary incontinence protection pad that not only protects against leaks but lets users live life with confidence.

Positive Environmental stewardship is a key point Nannocare is pushing forward so all packaging uses only Biodegradable Plastic Packaging, a first for a national sanitary brand. NannoDry pads are made with 100% organic cotton and contain no fragrances, dyes, chlorine bleach, or other toxins. NannoDry pads are available in Light, Regular, and Super protection to suit all needs. The thin absorbent core locks in wetness while the leak-proof back sheet protects against pesky leaks.

Made with Nannocare's proprietary Nannogenic™ technology, NannoDry pads assure odor control for all-day comfort and protection. Nannogenic technology uses the far-infrared wavelength, the same electromagnetic wavelength that is naturally emitted by the human body, the benefits of which have been confirmed in numerous studies.

Ever mindful of their responsibilities for environmental stewardship, Nannocare packages all their products in non-toxic, environmentally friendly biodegradable packaging and wrappers.

About Nannocare

Nannocare is a Los Angeles-based company founded by Paul Van Kleef. From its startup in April 2018 with the launch of NannoPad, Nannocare products have been featured in national and international publications and television shows.

Consumer demand for its product has spurred exponential growth across North America. By the end of 2018, Nannopads were available in multiple retail outlets. In the following years, major retailers in the US and Canada including CVS Pharmacy's nationwide, London Drugs, Sobey's, Wegman's along with other major Canadian specialty and conventional retailers. Early in 2020, H-E-B Mexico and Farmacias del Ahorro began carrying Nannocare products in over 1,500 stores throughout Mexico. Nannocare products are also available online from the Nannocare site, Wal-Mart and from Amazon in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

To learn more about Nannocare products, please visit nannocare.com and follow them on Instagram andFacebook.



