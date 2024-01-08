The Company Store and Rifle Paper Co. Launch New Bedding and Loungewear Collection

Rifle Paper Co.'s signature floral designs meet The Company Store's unmatched comfort and quality.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Company Store, a leading online retailer of premium bedding, bath, and home decor products, and Rifle Paper Co., an international lifestyle brand known for its signature floral designs hand-painted by Co-Founder & Artist Anna Bond, have collaborated to create a new collection of bedding and loungewear designed to bring beauty to the everyday.

The collection combines The Company Store's 112 years of expertise in comfort and design with Rifle Paper Co.'s signature aesthetic, creating a colorful collection of high-quality bedding and décor designed to be mixed and matched. The new line features a variety of Rifle Paper Co.'s best-selling floral patterns including Peacock, Bramble Garden, and Strawberry Fields, and The Company Store's premium sateen and percale sheets, cotton voile quilts, decorative pillow covers, and poplin loungewear.

"As prints and color take center stage in the modern home, it is the perfect time to introduce a captivating collection like this," said Corinne Bentzen, chief executive officer of The Company Store. "We are delighted to partner with Rifle Paper Co., a brand that shares our unwavering commitment to quality, comfort, and bringing beauty to the everyday, and this exciting new collection is the perfect embodiment of those shared values."

Since 2018, Rifle Paper Co. has expanded its home offerings to include wallpaper, rugs, and furniture. Following customer enthusiasm to introduce bedding, Rifle Paper Co. found the perfect partner in The Company Store.

"We are thrilled to work with The Company Store to bring our bedding collection to life. Their heritage and expertise in the industry have made them the perfect partner to help us design a beautiful collection," said Rifle Paper Co. Co-Founder & Artist Anna Bond. "Our intention is that the Rifle Paper Co. bedding collection can help bring beauty to the everyday both through our brand's signature colors and prints along with The Company Store's established quality and comfort."

The Rifle Paper Co. x The Company Store Collection is available to shop exclusively at thecompanystore.com and riflepaperco.com. The collection includes:

Rifle Paper Co. x The Company Store Sateen Collection Peacock Ivory Duvet Cover Sizes: Twin ($119) , Full ($149) , Queen ($169) , King ($194) Peacock Ivory Sham Sizes: Standard ($49) , Euro ($49) , King ($49) Bramble Garden Duvet Cover Sizes: Twin ($119) , Full ($149) , Queen ($169) , King ($194) Bramble Garden Sham from $44 Sizes: Standard ($49) , Euro ($49) , King ($49) Laurel Sheet Set Available in Laurel Blue and Laurel Gold Sizes: Twin ($124) , Full ($174) , Queen ($194) , King ( $219 ) Separates: Flat or Fitted Sheet from $54 , Pillowcases from $49

Rifle Paper Co. x The Company Store Percale Collection Strawberry Fields Black Multi Duvet Cover Sizes: Twin ($109) , Full ($134) , Queen ($154) , King ($179) Strawberry Fields Black Multi Sham Sizes: Standard ($39) , Euro ($44) , King ($44) Strawberry Fields White Multi Sheet Set Sizes: Twin ($119) , Full ($159) , Queen ($179) , King ( $209 ) Separates: Flat or Fitted Sheet from $49 , Pillowcases from $49

Rifle Paper Co. x The Company Store Quilt Collection Hawthorne Voile Quilt Sizes: Twin ($259) , Full/Queen ($299) , King ($349) Hawthorne Voile Sham Sizes: Standard ($69) , Euro ($79) , King ($79)

Rifle Paper Co. x The Company Store Matelassé Collection Laurel Matelassé Coverlet Sizes: Twin ($169) , Full ($194) , Queen ($229) , King ($264) Available in Laurel Ivory , Ivory Blue and Ivory Pink Laurel Matelassé Sham Sizes: Standard ($74) , Euro ($84) , King ($84) Available in Laurel Ivory , Ivory Blue and Ivory Pink

Rifle Paper Co. x The Company Store Decorative Pillow Cover Collection Euro Pillow Covers ($109) , Lumbar Pillow Covers ($129) Available in Peacock, Bramble Garden, Strawberry Fields and Hawthorne

Rifle Paper Co. x The Company Store Loungewear Collection Peacock Nightshirt ($99) , Short Set ($99) and Pajama Set ($109) Strawberry Fields Nightshirt ($99) , Short Set ($99) and Pajama Set ($109)



ABOUT THE COMPANY STORE

The Company Store has been perfecting comfort in the USA since 1911. We believe that comfort makes the world go 'round—that nothing beats a great night's sleep, and down time with family and friends restores your spirit. With this in mind, we source the highest-quality materials and partner with the best manufacturers in the world to bring you the most comfortable bedding and bath products. For more than 110 years, your comfort has been our promise.

ABOUT RIFLE PAPER CO.

Rifle Paper Co. is an international stationery and lifestyle brand based in Winter Park, Florida. Launched in 2009 by husband-wife team Nathan and Anna Bond, Rifle Paper Co. has since grown into an industry-leading brand known for stationery, accessories, home décor, and more. Its signature aesthetic, shaped by Anna Bond's hand-painted illustrations, appeals to an array of customers with a look that is both modern and timeless. Visit riflepaperco.com and @riflepaperco on Instagram for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880401/TCS_Logo_One_Line_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Company Store