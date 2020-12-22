The Company That is Proactively Bolstering Long-Term Health in the Midst of a Short-Term Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has spread like wildfire for the second time as the cold weather has returned to the northern hemisphere. This has led to a rapid rise in cases, new safety protocols, and quickly filling hospitals. Needless to say, the focus has been and remains fixed on how to respond to sickness.

Nevertheless, there's one company in the health and wellness market that is trying to think beyond the current crisis. Muno-Vax is an offshoot of the Bulgarian manufacturer Natstim, an entity headquartered in Sophia and closely associated with the biotech manufacturing arm of the National Center of Infection and Parasitic Diseases. In concert with these organizations, Muno-Vax has made it a primary focus to provide several uniquely effective immunity-supporting products to consumers. The goal of these products isn't just to combat the ongoing epidemic, though. In the words of the company's representatives, they aim to "convey to the general public that one can have a very healthy immune system, thus giving them a much higher quality of life and extending their life span."

In other words, Muno-Vax isn't merely interested in responding to existing conditions. It aims to equip consumers with the ability to proactively maintain their health before illness ever arrives on the scene. The goal isn't to simply survive a pandemic and then returning to normal unhealthy living habits. Muno-Vax's mission revolves around creating and sustaining healthy immune systems for the long-term.

That isn't to say that Muno-Vax neglects existing conditions. On the contrary, its product line of immunity-supporting supplements claims to both "prevent certain bacterial and viral respiratory diseases" as well as "greatly shorten the duration and severity" of a number of common infections, including bronchitis, pneumonia, and even the common cold. Still, the emphasis consistently remains on longevity over quick fixes.

With the world focused on short-term solutions to the ongoing pandemic, Muno-Vax challenges consumers to keep the big picture in mind. While the current epidemic will certainly be overcome in time, others will eventually follow, and classic struggles with things like the flu will always be there. Individuals should be ready to take steps to protect their bodily health not just in the present but over the long haul as well, and when they attempt to do so, Muno-Vax plans on being there to help.

About Muno-Vax: Muno-Vax has a line of immunity-supporting products that particularly target the prevention of gingivitis, respiratory illnesses, and men's prostate health. Its unique ingredients include a potent immuno-modulator that is able to keep the immune system stimulated and ready to fight infection more effectively than many competing products.

