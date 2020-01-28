The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual: A source you can trust

The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual, published by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE), includes expert guidance from a diverse group of experienced compliance professionals. The 2020 edition provides detailed analysis, practical tools, checklists, policies and procedures to help compliance professionals on the job. It includes updated and new content in 28 topic areas, including cybersecurity, conflicts of interest, targeted compliance training, mergers and acquisitions, and social media compliance.

This manual offers guidance that will help readers:

Establish, maintain and improve a compliance program

Measure program effectiveness

Understand and address a wide range of risk areas

Three purchasing options are available: a softcover print book, a one-year online subscription, and a money-saving print and digital bundle. The online version is provided through COSMOS, the SCCE's online content platform that offers powerful search and links to relevant resources.

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) is a non-profit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves 7,500+ members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 40+ educational conferences a year, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

