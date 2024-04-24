The Complexity of Travel Planning is 'Saved' - Thanks to Skyscanner's Newest Feature

Latest feature helps travelers effortlessly compare all the flight & hotel options

LONDON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyscanner, global travel marketplace, is announcing the launch of its latest feature, 'Saved,' making the complexity of comparing flight and hotel options even easier. With over 18 million unique flight routes worldwide and three million hotels from hundreds of hotel sites, Skyscanner helps travelers to see all of their travel options in one easy to use app.

With the click of a (heart) button, travelers can save their flight and accommodation choices, ready to come back and review the shortlist later. In addition, when travelers add a flight to their Saved list, Skyscanner will automatically send them a Price Alert when the price changes.

To celebrate the launch of the Saved feature, Skyscanner's data gurus have crunched the flight numbers to share a glimpse of destinations that may be top of the Saved lists this month. The most loved destinations from a selection of regional cities (based on all flight searches from the US for travel in April 2024) include:

NYC – Ft Lauderdale Ft Lauderdale – NYC Chicago – Phoenix Miami – NYC Dallas – Chicago Atlanta – Ft Lauderdale Washington DC – Atlanta Los Angeles – Dallas

"Helping travelers plan and book their trips with ease and confidence is at the core of what we do at Skyscanner," says Piero Sierra, Chief Product Officer at Skyscanner. "Building features like Saved is just the next step to rid travel planning pain points and help travelers feel confident they're booking the right flight and hotel for them."

Download the Skyscanner app to start saving today and for more info on the new feature check out this handy step-by-step guide here.

About Skyscanner

Skyscanner is a global leader in travel helping travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month Skyscanner connects with millions of travellers in 52 countries and 32 languages to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 80 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed, powered by data and insights. Skyscanner is committed to helping shape a more responsible future for travel in collaboration with our partners, so that every traveller can explore our world effortlessly for generations to come.

