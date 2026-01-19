The Compliance Imperative: Regulatory Moats Driving 2026 Asset Re-Ratings

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF DOSEOLOGY SCIENCES INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global consumer healthcare market is hitting a massive structural wall, projected to reach $362.17 billion in 2026[1]. In this high-stakes environment, commercial survival is no longer just about the product; it hinges on precision regulatory execution. Eight key regulatory and compliance pressures[2] are reshaping sector strategy, forcing a capital rotation into a first-mover cohort that includes Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Philip Morris (NYSE: PM), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), and Medifast (NYSE: MED).

Strategic M&A activity in CPG categories[3] is accelerating as major acquirers prioritize "regulatory readiness" over traditional growth metrics. Regulatory clarity and compliance frameworks[4] have emerged as the definitive value drivers for 2026, favoring platforms with validated federal pathways and defensible intellectual property. As the era of "anything goes" ends, the companies mastering these complex compliance moats are being positioned as the load-bearing walls of the modern healthcare economy.

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) is a biotechnology company developing oral delivery platforms for modern stimulants, positioning itself within a consumer shift away from traditional energy drinks, vapes, and cigarettes toward formats designed for precision, control, and convenience.

In today's regulated consumer product landscape, science is no longer optional. Whether addressing harm reduction or supporting credible product claims, both consumers and regulators demand rigorous validation. For companies operating in nicotine, stimulant, and functional ingredient categories, navigating FDA expectations and Pre-market Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) pathways represents the difference between market access and regulatory exclusion.

On January 9, 2026, the Kelowna, British Columbia-based company announced a strategic partnership with McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors, a premier FDA regulatory consulting firm specializing in nicotine and reduced-risk consumer products. The collaboration marks a pivotal advancement for Doseology, transitioning the company toward regulatory execution and commercial readiness.

"Doseology is committed to leading with science and innovation in the oral pouch category," said Tim Corkum, President and COO of Doseology. "Engaging McKinney, a leader in regulatory science, ensures that our product development is not only innovative but also strategically aligned with regulatory expectations. This partnership underscores our dedication to building a defensible, regulatory-ready platform that prioritizes dose consistency and consumer safety."

McKinney's comprehensive guidance will encompass formulation strategy, data generation, PMTA preparation, and post-market compliance, positioning Doseology as a frontrunner in delivering differentiated, IP and trade secret protected oral pouch products to regulated markets. The firm will conduct regulatory landscape assessments for stimulant, nicotine, and nicotine-alternative pouch formats across relevant jurisdictions, define specific data and testing requirements to support anticipated claims and submissions, advise on labeling and packaging compliance, and develop pre-submission engagement plans with regulators.

McKinney recently played a central role in supporting Altria Group Inc.'s successful FDA authorization for its ON! nicotine pouch portfolio, demonstrating the caliber of expertise now aligned with Doseology's regulatory pathway.

The partnership is expected to expedite Doseology's navigation of FDA requirements while strengthening intellectual property protection through aligned formulation and testing strategies. With regulatory strategy now formalized, manufacturing infrastructure secured through its Florida-based subsidiary, and commercial leadership in place under former Swedish Match AB and Philip Morris International Inc. executive Patrick Sills, Doseology is advancing toward market entry within a global pouch market expected to exceed US$69.46 billion by 2032.

Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) announced an expanded partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP for the 2026 season and beyond, introducing ZYN nicotine pouch branding on Formula 1 liveries at select races beginning with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ZYN is the number one nicotine pouch brand globally and the only nicotine pouches authorized as appropriate to protect public health by the FDA.

"PMI shares with Scuderia Ferrari HP the pursuit to innovate and challenge the status quo for millions of adults that share this passion," said Stefano Volpetti, President Smoke-Free Products and Chief Consumer Officer, PMI. "By further enhancing our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, we hope to accelerate the replacement of cigarettes, and we want our adult consumers of nicotine products, like ZYN, to embrace and enjoy every moment of this thrilling ride."

The expanded collaboration reinforces a partnership spanning over five decades built on innovation and responsibility. Philip Morris has invested over $14 billion since 2008 developing smoke-free products, with smoke-free business accounting for 41% of first-nine months 2025 total net revenues.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has reached significant milestones in its brand integration efforts, with the Celsius Holdings portfolio achieving 20.2% market share and growing 25.5% ahead of the energy drink category's 13.7% growth in the last 12 weeks ended November 23, 2025. The company has successfully transitioned more than 80% of the Alani Nu direct store delivery business into the PepsiCo distribution network as of December 1, 2025, with full integration on track for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

"Our teams have been incredibly disciplined this year, staying focused on our consumers and execution as we welcomed two new brands into our total energy beverage portfolio," said John Fieldly, Celsius Holdings Chairman and CEO. "We've continued to build on the momentum across our portfolio, strengthen our partnership with PepsiCo, and have remained committed to delivering on the work that sets us up for long-term growth."

The Rockstar integration plan currently remains on track for completion in the first half of 2026. Management discussed this progress at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 3, 2025, providing additional context on integration plans and transition timing for the combined portfolio.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) has announced preliminary results showing fiscal year 2025 consolidated net sales of approximately $925 million, exceeding its most recently issued guidance of approximately $920 million. The company issued its initial fiscal year 2026 net sales outlook in the range of $925 million to $1.0 billion, reflecting net sales from USANA's core nutritional business of $720 to $765 million compared to preliminary fiscal 2025 net sales of approximately $777 million.

The fiscal 2026 outlook includes net sales from Hiya of $140 to $155 million compared to preliminary fiscal 2025 net sales of approximately $132 million, and net sales from Rise Wellness of $65 to $80 million compared to preliminary fiscal 2025 net sales of approximately $16 million. Rise Wellness, comprising Rise Bar and Protein Pop brands, experienced meaningful year-over-year growth in 2025 and expects accelerated growth during fiscal 2026, with operating margins expected at breakeven as it invests in strategic activities to drive future growth while USANA makes meaningful investments at both Rise Wellness and Hiya in inventory, capital expenditures and other working capital needs.

Medifast (NYSE: MED) has premiered the second episode of its docuseries "Health by Design: Spain" exploring cultural, environmental and community-driven factors promoting long healthy lives in Galicia and Madrid, with a spotlight on Galicia's potential to become Spain's first-ever Blue Zone where residents live markedly longer healthier lives. The episode hosted by OPTAVIA co-founder Dr. Wayne Andersen and Medifast President Nicholas Johnson examines how Spain's lifestyle fosters metabolic health, the foundation of overall well-being, connecting lifestyle factors to measurable health outcomes.

"Metabolic health isn't just about how long we live, but how well we live," said Dr. Andersen. "Spain's culture shows us that community and connection, combined with balanced routines and mindful living, are powerful tools for optimizing metabolic health."

The premiere was celebrated at coach-led Get America Healthy events on January 10 across the U.S., with thousands of independent coaches gathering to discuss actionable solutions to America's growing metabolic dysfunction crisis. With more than 90% of U.S. adults deemed metabolically unhealthy, Medifast's coaches provide clients personalized plans, coach-guided support and a proven framework, with those on the Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan with support of an OPTAVIA coach successfully losing 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried alone.

