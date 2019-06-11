NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast for composite materials in the global sporting goods market to 2023 by market segments (golf clubs/shafts, hockey sticks, rackets, bicycle parts, skis/snowboards, fishing rods, others), by reinforcement (carbon composites, glass composites, and others), by resin (epoxy, polyamide, and others), by process (prepreg layup, infusion, filament winding, wet layup, others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764170/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the composite materials in the global sporting goods industry looks attractive with opportunities in skis & snowboards, bicycle, rackets, golf clubs & shafts, hockey sticks, and fishing rod applications. The composite materials market in the global sporting goods industry is expected to reach an estimated $579 million by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in sports equipment.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics for composites in the sporting goods industry, includes increasing use of thermoplastic resin based composite materials.



Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Market by Application



Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Market



Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Manufacturers



The study includes the market size for composites in the sporting goods industry and forecast for composites in the sporting goods industry by application, reinforcement, resin, process, and region as follows:



Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Industry by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Golf Clubs/Shafts Hockey Sticks Rackets Bicycle Parts Skis/Snowboards Fishing Rods Others



Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Industry by Reinforcement [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Carbon Composites Glass Composites Others



Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Industry by Resin [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Epoxy Polyamide Vinyl Ester Others



Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Industry by Manufacturing Process [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Prepreg Layup Infusion Filament Winding Wet Layup Others



Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Industry by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Some of the companies supplying composite materials to sporting goods industry are Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., TenCate, Lanxess, and Hexcel.



The analyst forecasts that the skis & snowboard is expected to remain the largest application by volume and golf shafts & clubs by value. Fishing rod is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growing demand for lightweight and high strength materials.



By reinforcement type, carbon fiber reinforced composite is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period. In terms of growth, glass fiber composites and carbon fiber composites are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.



Asian Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific became the home for leading composite component manufactures for sporting goods industry.



Some of the features of "Composite Materials in the Global Sporting Goods Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Composite materials in the global sporting goods market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Composite materials in the global sporting goods market size by various applications such as application, reinforcement, resin, process segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Composite materials in the global sporting goods market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for composite materials in the global sporting goods market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for composite materials in the global sporting goods market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for composites in the sporting goods industry by market segments (golf clubs/shafts, hockey sticks, rackets, bicycle parts, skis/snowboards, fishing rods, others), by reinforcement (carbon composites, glass composites, and others), by resin (epoxy, polyamide, and others), by process (prepreg layup, infusion, filament winding, wet layup, others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges for composites in the sporting goods (sports composites market, braided composites market, composite fiber materials in sports equipment market, composite materials in the global sporting goods market) market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats for composites in the sporting goods (sports composites market, braided composites market, composite fiber materials in sports equipment market, composite materials in the global sporting goods market) market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends for composites in the sporting goods (sports composites market, braided composites market, composite fiber materials in sports equipment market, composite materials in the global sporting goods market) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers for composites in the sporting goods (sports composites market, braided composites market, composite fiber materials in sports equipment market, composite materials in the global sporting goods market) market?

Q.8 What are the new developments for composites in the sporting goods (sports composites market, braided composites market, composite fiber materials in sports equipment market, composite materials in the global sporting goods market) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players for composites in the sporting goods (sports composites market, braided composites market, composite fiber materials in sports equipment market, composite materials in the global sporting goods market) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes for composites in the sporting goods (sports composites market, braided composites market, composite fiber materials in sports equipment market, composite materials in the global sporting goods market) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years for composites in the sporting goods (sports composites market, braided composites market, composite fiber materials in sports equipment market, composite materials in the global sporting goods market) market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764170/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

