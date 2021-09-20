The Conafay Group, a Washington DC based government relations firm, announced today the appointment of two new Vice Presidents: Brian Tse, Ph.D., and Erik Wolf, Ph.D.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian comes to The Conafay Group after eleven years at the Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA), while Erik joins the team after six years at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) at Fort Detrick.

Brian brings deep experience in the development of medical products, with an emphasis on advancing technologies to strengthen national health security. His experiences across BARDA's CBRN Division span a variety of product types (drugs, biologics, devices, diagnostics), biomedical threat areas, and partnership models between the Federal government and private sector. Brian earned his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Harvard University. He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University at Buffalo, where he earned a B.S. in chemistry/medicinal chemistry.

Erik brings a breadth of experience with military medical research and development, having managed R&D in musculoskeletal injuries and medical simulation and information sciences as well as acting as the science and technology portfolio integrator for the Principal Assistant for Research and Technology at USAMRDC. Prior to his time at USAMRDC, Erik served as Senior Research Biomedical Engineer for the Extremity Trauma and Amputation Center of Excellence at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He earned his bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in biomedical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

The Conafay Group (TCG), founded by DC veteran Stephen R. Conafay in 2012, is a federal government affairs consulting firm blending traditional government relations with a particular focus on non-dilutive funding for the health care industry. We serve organizations in the life sciences and human health, such as biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, academic and research institutions, and coalitions. Our team of more than a dozen individuals brings experience from Capitol Hill, government agencies, and the pharmaceutical industry. More information at: conafaygroup.com

SOURCE THE CONAFAY GROUP

Related Links

http://www.conafaygroup.com

