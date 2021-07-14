The Conafay Group Announces Promotion of Jessica Kenyon to Senior Vice President & Managing Director

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conafay Group, a Washington DC based government relations firm, announced today the promotion of Jessica I. Kenyon to Senior Vice President and Managing Director. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Johns Hopkins University with a Master of Arts from Bryn Mawr College, Ms. Kenyon has been with the organization for five years.

"Jessica has proven to be a true leader in every sense of the word. Her promotion today is an important step we have taken in our succession planning as I begin to ease out of day-to-day management." said Stephen R. Conafay, founder and principal of The Conafay Group. "Jessica has ably led our academic funding practice for many years with some of the country's most prestigious educational institutions. She has assisted these clients in securing hundreds of millions of dollars in government funding. In addition, she has helped our clients in the medical device and biopharmaceutical industry win significant dollars in non-dilutive funding for the development of life-saving therapies."

Since 2003, Jessica has been an avid endurance athlete, having completed 12 marathons and many other running events, as well as more than 20 triathlons, including Ironman Cozumel in 2009. She was born and raised in Frederick, Maryland.

The Conafay Group (TCG), founded by DC veteran Stephen R. Conafay in 2012, is a federal government affairs consulting firm blending traditional government relations with a particular focus on non-dilutive funding for the health care industry. We serve organizations in the life sciences and human health, such as biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, academic and research institutions, and coalitions. Our team of more than a dozen individuals brings experience from Capitol Hill, government agencies, and the pharmaceutical industry. More information at: conafaygroup.com

SOURCE The Conafay Group