The ConAm Group Buys $54.5M Apartment Community in Henderson, NV

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Dulaine, CCIM, of Realty Executives SNV, represented The ConAm Group in its purchase of South Valley Ranch, a 292-unit apartment community located in Henderson, NV, for $54.5M.

Built in 1997, South Valley Ranch is situated on 17.37 acres and consists of 37 two-story buildings. Each unit includes its own patio/balcony. The unit mix includes 104 one-bedroom units, 164 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, playground, BBQ area, carports and garages. Henderson, NV is one of the fastest growing communities in America. It is enjoying significant new development and strong employment growth surrounding the Union Village Medical Campus and a new $600 million Google data center. Henderson is also the home of the new Las Vegas Raiders Practice Facility and one of two Las Vegas Golden Knights Practice Facilities. Glenn Dulaine represented both buyer and seller in the transaction.

