THE CONCENTRATING SOLAR POWER (CSP) MARKET FORECAST 2018-2028

Visiongain has calculated that the global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $12,568 mn in 2018. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.



The Concentrating solar power (CSP) is a power generation technology which uses mirrors to concentrate energy from the sun which drives steam turbines and generators to produce electricity. The four major CSP technologies comprise of a parabolic trough, linear Fresnel reflector, solar tower and solar dish. The CSP technology has an ability to store energy so as to provide electricity as and when required and thus help reduce the development cost of new power plants. This can be beneficial to meet future demand for electricity.



Solar power is a renewable source of energy that is inexhaustible and sustainable, compared to fossil fuels which are finite. Solar energy is freely available in abundance, and no other fuels are required in the process of harnessing and utilising it.



Government incentives for CSP industry encourage the growth of CSP market. Several countries including China, US, India introduced feed-in tariff, federal incentives, tax benefits to promote CSP projects.



Due to its high cost, most of the solar projects have switched from the CSP technology to PV technology resulting in a considerable decrease in the cost of PV panels. The US Department of Energy has introduced the SunShot Initiative in order to reduce the cost of CSP technology as well as increase its adoption in the development of solar power plants globally.



Growing concerns about depletion of fossil fuel and strict government regulations regarding carbon footprint reduction will drive the CSP market. In addition to industrialization, lack of infrastructure in developing countries and rising consumption of electricity.



Visiongain's global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across eleven different nations: United States, Spain, Australia, China, India, Morocco, South Africa, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of the World.



With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure, capacity and technology. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

- How is the Concentrating Solar Power Market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining Concentrating Solar Power Market dynamics?

- How will each Concentrating Solar Power submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2028?

- How will market shares of each Concentrating Solar Power submarket develop from 2018-2028?

- Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

- Which Concentrating Solar Power submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2028?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Concentrating Solar Power Markets and submarkets?

- Will leading national Concentrating Solar Power Market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

- How will market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which nation will lead the market in 2028?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2028?



2) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market by Technology from 2018-2028

- Parabolic Trough

- Fresnel Reflector

- Solar Tower

- Solar Dish



3) The report Forecasts and Analyses the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market by Nation from 2018-2028

- United States

- Spain

- Australia

- China

- India

- Morocco

- South Africa

- Chile

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Rest of the World



- BrightSource Energy Inc.

- Abengoa Solar SA

- eSolar

- Acciona

- Solar Millennium AG

- Siemens AG

- SCHOTT AG

- TSK Group

- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC

- SolarReserve, LLC

- Novatec Solar

- Lointek

- ACWA Power

- ENGIE Group

- General Electric Company

- Grupo COBRA



