The Concinnity Company Announces a Major Upgrade to its eClinical Trial Management Software

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concinnity Company has announced the release of Cloud ConcinnityⓇ 3.0.0. Cloud Concinnity is an integrated software platform for clinical trial oversight. Concinnity was recently named a Top Ten eClinical Trial Management Solution Provider.

Cloud Concinnity v3.0.0 is 21 CFR Part 11 compliant with the current Part 11 industry standards. This includes features set for security, data transfer, audit trails, and electronic signatures. Reflecting its ongoing commitment to quality, an external audit was recently completed. A Compliance Letter was issued by one of the foremost experts in the field. The audit covered Cloud Concinnity v3.0.0 and the quality system.

Several new features add increased functionality for administrators. Others improve usability for Sponsors and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). Real time editing of documents and workflow progress reports are further streamlined. Customer configuration of workflows is now simplified for administrators. Sponsors and CROs often maintain standardized processes. But individual studies can require custom configurations that can be burdensome to administrators. With Cloud Concinnity, this is now easy to do.

Also, Adobe is now integrated into the workflow features of the platform. By embedding eSignatures into automated workflows, consistent documentation compliance is ensured. DocuSign was previously integrated into the platform and its workflows.

Cloud ConcinnityⓇ is architecting the paradigm of tech-driven clinical trial oversight. The ecosystem has grappled with inefficiency and outdated technology for far too long. Current solutions rely on manual efforts and multiple tools. This approach is simply unsustainable. Cloud Concinnity's powerful, integrated workflow engine ensures better outcomes at lower cost.

Cloud Concinnity streamlines processes and accelerates efficiency. It provides improved data for critical decision making. The result? Teams can focus more on critical decision-making and less on administrative tasks. CROs and Trial Sponsors gain improved information access, control and security. More effective risk mitigation and improved profitability will drive stronger, value-added partnerships. Better access and process simplifies the work of KOL committee members. And, treatments can reach patients faster, improving health outcomes and quality of life.

Cloud Concinnity® is an integrated software platform for clinical trial oversight. As a single, secure platform to manage, execute and record key processes, it drives a higher level of efficiency, speed and risk mitigation. Cloud Concinnity also unlocks the value of big data buried within multiple systems. The result is better product lifecycle management and decision making. Concinnity transforms information flows, communications, and processes. By standardizing and automating these activities, treatments can reach patients faster and at a lower cost. We are dedicated to harnessing the power of process, innovation, and technology to create a stronger, healthier world. For more information on how we are building a better future one clinical trial at a time visit The Concinnity Company.com

