The Concinnity Company Announces Latest Release of Cloud Concinnity®, its Award Winning eClinical Trial Management Software

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concinnity Company has announced the release of Cloud Concinnity® 3.3.0. Cloud Concinnity is an integrated process management platform for clinical trial oversight. Concinnity was recently named a Top Ten eClinical Trial Management Solution Provider.

Clinical trial sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) manage dozens of ongoing clinical studies simultaneously throughout the year. Each of these studies requires centralization of data to create a single source of truth, and to both facilitate and control access. Vast teams of people collaborate across geography and time zone requiring the ability to work asynchronously on information and also meet as required by FDA and study protocols. Cloud Concinnity has become the go-to solution for centralization, collaboration and compliance challenges for hundreds of users managing processes crucial to improving global health and well being. Their usage of our platform and commitment to their work means Cloud Concinnity gets better and better with every release.

Cloud Concininty's 3.3.0 release further enhances our meeting scheduling functionality. It is designed specifically for scheduling meetings among sponsors, committee members and other required parties. Selection of available times are now even easier to select from calendar views. And we've solved a time zone issue for teams with users in several different time zones.

The workforce challenges in the industry, availability and turnover, challenge security, efficiency and training. Cloud Concinnity has enhanced features to facilitate staffing changes, both temporary and part time, that ensure ongoing consistency, efficiency of compliances of required processes and services.

Additional enhancements include our system generated reminders features and changes to two factor authentication across challenging geographies.

Concinnity is 21 CFR Part 11 compliant platform is architecting the paradigm of tech-driven clinical trial oversight. The ecosystem has grappled with inefficiency and outdated technology for far too long. Current solutions rely on manual efforts and multiple tools. This approach is simply unsustainable.

Cloud Concinnity brings centralization, collaboration and compliance to mission critical clinical trial processes. The result? Process standardization & optimization and enhanced capacity & controls that drive efficiency, growth, and preventive compliance. Cloud Concinnity's powerful, integrated workflow engine ensures better outcomes at lower cost.

Cloud Concinnity® is an integrated software platform for clinical trial oversight. As a single, secure platform to manage, execute and record key processes, it drives a higher level of efficiency, speed and risk mitigation. Cloud Concinnity also unlocks the value of big data buried within multiple systems. The result is better product lifecycle management and decision making. Concinnity transforms information flows, communications, and processes. By standardizing and automating these activities, treatments can reach patients faster and at a lower cost. We are dedicated to harnessing the power of process, innovation, and technology to create a stronger, healthier world. For more information on how we are building a better future one clinical trial at a time visit The Concinnity Company.com

