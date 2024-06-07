The Concinnity Company Announces New Release of Cloud Concinnity®, its Award Winning eClinical Trial Management Software

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concinnity Company has announced the release of Cloud Concinnity® 3.2.0. Cloud Concinnity is an integrated process management platform for clinical trial oversight. Concinnity was recently named a Top Ten eClinical Trial Management Solution Provider.

Clinical trial sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) maintain standardized processes, but individual studies require custom configurations that can be difficult to keep track of. With our most recent set of releases, we have given administrators more customization options when they roll out studies. Administrators are able to make tasks "notification only" for those times that oversight committee members need to receive documents but are not required to take action on the distribution. We've given admins more control over who gets what when, surveys are more easily distributed to select individuals, forms are easier to submit, and users on a task who are not required to provide input can be skipped with a reason, all with an audit trail to clear up confusion at any time. And with everything centralized in Cloud Concinnity administrators have the ability to respond quickly and accurately to sponsors and/or regulatory authorities.

Cloud Concinnity is 21 CFR Part 11 compliant with the current Part 11 industry standards. This compliance is validated by external audit from one of the foremost experts in the field. Multiple 21 CFR Part 11 compliant signature integrations are now integrated into the workflow features of the platform. By embedding eSignatures into automated workflows, consistent documentation compliance is ensured.

Cloud Concinnity is architecting the paradigm of tech-driven clinical trial oversight. The ecosystem has grappled with inefficiency and outdated technology for far too long. Current solutions rely on manual efforts and multiple tools. This approach is simply unsustainable.

Cloud Concinnity brings centralization, collaboration and compliance to mission critical clinical trial processes. The result? Process standardization & optimization and enhanced capacity & controls that drive efficiency, growth, and preventive compliance. Cloud Concinnity's powerful, integrated workflow engine ensures better outcomes at lower cost.

About Concinnity :

Cloud Concinnity® is an integrated software platform for clinical trial oversight. As a single, secure platform to manage, execute and record key processes, it drives a higher level of efficiency, speed and risk mitigation. Cloud Concinnity also unlocks the value of big data buried within multiple systems. The result is better product lifecycle management and decision making. Concinnity transforms information flows, communications, and processes. By standardizing and automating these activities, treatments can reach patients faster and at a lower cost. We are dedicated to harnessing the power of process, innovation, and technology to create a stronger, healthier world. For more information on how we are building a better future one clinical trial at a time visit The Concinnity Company.com .

