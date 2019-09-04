The Concinnity Company, Developer of Innovative Software Platform for Boards and C-suites, Hires Michael D'Amico as Director of Business Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concinnity Company , provider of Cloud Concinnity® management and governance software, has hired Michael D'Amico as Director of Business Development. D'Amico joins Concinnity from Donnelley Financial where he served as a Director in the Global Capital Markets vertical for over 10 years, leading strategic business development primarily in the Southeast.

Michael D'Amico, Director of Business Development at The Concinnity Company

"Hiring Michael brings tremendous capacity to our team and our ability to serve the unique needs of directors and officers in complex organizations with our game-changing software," said Nancy Falls, Concinnity Company CEO. "We are extremely happy to have him on board."

David Rue, Chief Revenue Officer commented, "I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Michael to The Concinnity Company. He has a tremendous reputation for innovation and an intense focus on customer service. He has distinguished himself as a pioneer in technologies in service to his public company and mutual fund clients. Michael and I worked together for almost 20 years and it's an honor for me to be working with him again.

"The Concinnity Company is breaking new ground in this industry, and I'm excited to connect with Board and C-suite teams who need breakthrough solutions for management and governance challenges like board management, compliance oversight, strategic planning, and risk management. Cloud Concinnity® is a truly innovative solution," said Michael D'Amico.

Prior to DFIN, Michael served in operations, sales and management capacities at Bowne & Co. He brings a record of success and expertise in expanding revenue, building crucial relationships, and structuring innovative solutions for companies operating at the highest levels of global business.

About Cloud Concinnity®:

Cloud Concinnity® is a software platform custom built for the board and the c-suite to transform mission critical management and governance processes. It saves time, money and risk by simplifying, centralizing and automating everything required to oversee key processes. Learn more at TheConcinnityCompany.com .

