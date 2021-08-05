The Concourse Club To Debut Atop New Jersey's Wood-Ridge Hotel

The vision of acclaimed designer John M. Sofio of Built, Inc., The Concourse Club's sweeping angular roof soars towards the city's skyline in a modernist sloping effort, while the overhead planes speak of flight and hope in warm tones of classic mid-century material. The sleek décor features a rich leathered marble bar top, fireplaces, high angled ceilings, and intricate brass lighting set strategically and aligned with the runways of the airport, affording views of the coming and going of private jets.

"The Concourse Club will offer a drinking and dining experience unlike anything else in the area," says Brad Honigfeld, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Briad Management Services, Inc.. "Imagined as a VIP lounge set overlooking Teteboro's private jet runways, the energy of the room is accelerated by the stylized 1950's architecture and design of the venue."

The Concourse Club fuses the delicious tastes from around the world with a diverse spread of cuisine. Specialties include the Korean Style Skirt Steak paired with cauliflower rice kimchi and the Pineapple Shrimp Sugarcane Pop served with fresh ramen noodle salad and a Japanese vinaigrette. The Concourse Club also offers a variety of mid-century craft cocktails, with an international twist. Their cocktail menu is inspired by different global travel destinations, making anyone feel like they're a world renown traveler! Signature cocktails include the East Side, with a mint and cucumber medley, and the Silent Samurai that features Japanese whiskey, brown rice demerara syrup, and is wrapped with bamboo leaf.

Whether seeking a lively night out or a more intimate affair, The Concourse Club is the perfect destination to embark on a night guests won't soon forget.

The Concourse Club and Element by Westin uphold the highest health and safety standards, as put forward by Marriott International. The Concourse Club is open on Thursday's from 5PM to 11PM and on Friday's and Saturday's from 5PM to midnight.

For more information, please visit ConcourseClubNJ.com or on Instagram @ConcourseClub

About The Briad Group

The Briad Group®, headquartered in Livingston, NJ, is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S. The Briad Group's® entities are licensed franchisees for Wendy's, Marriott and Hilton.

About Element by Westin

With more than 50 extended stay hotels across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, Element Hotels is designed for today's healthy, active traveler who wants to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road. Element has redefined the longer stay experience with an outdoor-inspired design philosophy that is clean, modern, and bright. With a sustainable, nature-inspired aesthetic, all hotels feature spacious and airy studios and one-bedroom suites which are outfitted with fully equipped in-room kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and signature Heavenly® Beds. Increasing flexibility and convenience for groups, Element's one-of-a-kind private communal space, Studio Commons, is anchored by four guest rooms where guests can cook, convene, and relax together in the shared kitchen and living room areas. Element offers longer stay comfort with a conscience and thoughtful signature amenities, from its complimentary healthy Rise breakfast and Relax evening reception, to all-natural saline swimming pools, 24/7 Motion Fitness centers, electric vehicle charging stations, and Element's Bikes to Borrow program. For more information, visit www.elementhotels.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram. Element is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

