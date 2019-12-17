NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The concrete superplasticizers market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4%, by value, between 2019 and 2024.

The global high concrete superplasticizers market size is estimated to be USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is attributed to the growing use of concrete superplasticizers across concrete formulations. Also, the growth in the construction activities globally is expected to increase the concrete superplasticizers demand, globally.

Ready-mix concrete accounted for the largest market share and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment

Ready-mix concrete is a custom-made concrete manufactured in a factory or batching plant based on standard specifications as required in a construction project.In the developed countries, such as the US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan, the use and demand for ready-mix concrete is high and around 70% of the cement produced is used by ready-mix concrete business.



It has also been adopted in developing countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia. The demand for ready-mix concrete has increased across the world, which in turn, has boosted the use of superplasticizers as chemical admixtures.



APAC is the largest concrete superplasticizers market, globally

In 2018, APAC accounted for the largest share in the global concrete superplasticizers market. New application development, product innovation, and the presence of large economies, such as China and India, and huge construction industry across emerging economies are the major demand drivers of the concrete superplasticizers.



China is the largest consumer and producer of the concrete, globally. The growing public and private spending on public infrastructure projects across the country is expected to create huge demand for concrete, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the concrete superplasticizers market.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the concrete superplasticizers market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 36%, Director Level – 18%, Others – 46%

• By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 37%, Europe – 20%, South America – 8% , the Middle East & Africa – 15%,



The key companies profiled in this report include Arkema (France), Sika (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Mapei (Italy), Kao Corporation (Japan), Enaspol (Czech Republic), Concrete Additives and Chemicals (India), Rhein-Chemotechnik (Germany), and Rain Carbon (US).



Research Coverage

This report covers the concrete superplasticizers market and forecasts its market size until 2024.The market has been segmented based on type, form, application, and region.



The report provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.It also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the concrete superplasticizers market along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the concrete superplasticizers market and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as new product launch, acquisition, and expansion.



