The Conference Board and Burning Glass Technologies Announce Help Wanted OnLine™ Collaboration

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board, the member-focused think tank that provides trusted insights to the business community, and Burning Glass Technologies, the global pioneer in real-time labor market data and analysis, today announced a new strategic collaboration to enhance the Help Wanted OnLine™ (HWOL) program.

The Help Wanted OnLine™ Index is a key labor market indicator in The Conference Board's overall portfolio of economic indicators, which includes the widely-watched Consumer Confidence Index® for the US, the Global Consumer Confidence Index, The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence™, the Employment Trends Index™, The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S, and Leading Economic Indexes for 12 countries, the Euro Area and globally.

This new collaboration enhances The Conference Board Help Wanted OnLine® program by providing additional insights into important labor market trends. Analyzing hundreds of millions of job postings and real-life career transitions in real-time provides crucial insights into key labor market patterns, such as which jobs are most in demand, the specific skills employers need, workforce planning and economic development, and the career directions that offer the highest potential for workers.

Critical labor market data is relied on by governments, economists, academia, think tanks and corporations worldwide. This joint effort will enable The Conference Board to strengthen and expand its portfolio of new products, services and features as part of its overall HWOL offerings. "This collaboration builds on both organizations' shared heritage in cutting edge research, combining the global leader in real-time labor market data with The Conference Board's award-winning economics team," said Gad Levanon, Chief Economist, North America, at The Conference Board.

"Our data offer unparalleled depth and actionability, going beyond topline metrics to track a range of dimensions that provide more robust insights on the job market and the economy," said Matt Sigelman, CEO of Burning Glass. "Leveraging this high-power data source to power Help Wanted OnLine™ will enable new analyses, new products, and new research for customers of The Conference Board and Burning Glass."

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-focused think tank that provides trusted insights for what's ahead. We are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. https://www.conference-board.org/

About Burning Glass Technologies

Burning Glass Technologies delivers job market analytics that empower employers, workers, and educators to make data-driven decisions. The company's artificial intelligence technology analyzes hundreds of millions of job postings and real-life career transitions to provide insight into labor market patterns. This real-time strategic intelligence offers crucial insights, such as which jobs are most in demand, the specific skills employers need, and the career directions that offer the highest potential for workers. Find out more at https://www.burning-glass.com/

