The Conference Board Announces 2026 Corporate Citizenship Award Honorees: Dynex Capital, Nuveen, S. C. Johnson, Ulta Beauty, and WM

The Conference Board

Dec 22, 2025, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board is pleased to announce the honorees of its third annual Corporate Citizenship Awards. The recipients will be honored at a special awards dinner on April 22, 2026, in New York City.

This year's honorees—Dynex Capital, Nuveen, S. C. Johnson, Ulta Beauty, and WM (Waste Management, Inc.)—exemplify leadership in responsible business. Each organization demonstrates excellence in environmental stewardship, corporate governance, and community engagement, reflecting the vital role of business in addressing today's most pressing societal challenges.

"We congratulate this year's Corporate Citizenship Award recipients for setting a powerful example of how companies can lead with purpose," said Brian Campbell, US Governance & Sustainability Center Leader and General Counsel at The Conference Board. "Organizations that integrate sustainability and strong governance into their core business not only mitigate risks and strengthen resilience, but also cultivate innovation, build stakeholder trust, and create long-term value for employees, customers, and communities."

2026 Corporate Citizenship Award Honorees
The Governance & Sustainability Center at The Conference Board proudly recognizes the following companies and their leaders, who will be honored at the April 22 awards dinner:

  • Byron Boston, Chairman and Co-CEO, Dynex Capital
  • William Huffman, CEO, Nuveen
  • H. Fisk Johnson III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, S. C. Johnson & Son
  • Kecia Steelman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ulta Beauty
  • Jim Fish, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, WM

Additional honorees to be announced.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org 

