The Conference Board Announces Recipients of the 2025 ESG Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four outstanding companies are the recipients of the 2025 ESG Leadership Awards from The Conference Board: AT&T, e.l.f. Beauty, Prudential Financial, and Yum! Brands, Inc. These honorees have been exemplary in integrating sustainability throughout their organizations, which have benefited society, stakeholders, and the natural environment.

Their achievements will be celebrated at an event hosted by The Conference Board ESG Center on April 23 in New York City.

"By recognizing companies that have embedded sustainability into their business, we spotlight how prioritizing sustainability helps companies succeed today and for years to come," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

The Conference Board congratulates the honoree companies of the 2025 ESG Leadership Awards:

AT&T

"We are deeply honored by this recognition, which underscores the unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts of AT&T's talented employees. Each day, our team harnesses their skills and resources to create substantial value for our customers and stakeholders, while also contributing meaningfully to society and the global community we all share. Our commitment to forging a sustainable future remains steadfast, and we are genuinely humbled by this acknowledgment of our collective endeavors," said Charlene Lake , Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at AT&T.





"We are deeply honored by this recognition, which underscores the unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts of AT&T's talented employees. Each day, our team harnesses their skills and resources to create substantial value for our customers and stakeholders, while also contributing meaningfully to society and the global community we all share. Our commitment to forging a sustainable future remains steadfast, and we are genuinely humbled by this acknowledgment of our collective endeavors," said , Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at AT&T. e.l.f Beauty

"At e.l.f. Beauty, we are committed to using our platform to drive positive impact. Whether it's through democratizing access to the best of beauty, to wealth creation, to the boardroom and beyond, we strive to make a difference for people, for the planet and for our communities. We are honored to be recognized by The Conference Board for our efforts and will continue to push boundaries to create meaningful change," said Tarang Amin , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at e.l.f. Beauty.





"At e.l.f. Beauty, we are committed to using our platform to drive positive impact. Whether it's through democratizing access to the best of beauty, to wealth creation, to the boardroom and beyond, we strive to make a difference for people, for the planet and for our communities. We are honored to be recognized by The Conference Board for our efforts and will continue to push boundaries to create meaningful change," said , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. Prudential Financial

"We are proud to be recognized by The Conference Board for our work in communities. Prudential was founded in Newark, NJ nearly 150 years ago, and the city is the inspiration for all that we do. Today, we are continuing our efforts to increase economic opportunity for residents and to establish our hometown as a model city for inclusive economic growth. Through this work, we are fulfilling our purpose by expanding access to the financial solutions that help people live better lives longer," said Lata Reddy , SVP , Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial.





Lata Reddy SVP Yum! Brands, Inc.

"It's an honor to be recognized by The Conference Board for Yum!'s citizenship and sustainability efforts which are grounded on our commitment to drive good growth. We're proud of our progress to date and know that a key part of our success comes from collaboration across our global brands and teams, along with our franchisees, suppliers and the broader restaurant industry," said Jon Hixson , Yum! Chief Sustainability Officer and VP Government Affairs.

The Conference Board ESG Center helps businesses, investors, and other organizations by providing trusted, timely, and actionable insights in the areas of corporate governance, sustainability, and citizenship. We serve as a resource, platform, and partner to help Member companies address their priorities—and shape the future. Learn more about the ESG Center and the ESG Leadership Awards.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

SOURCE The Conference Board