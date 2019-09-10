The Conference Board Appoints Chiqui Cartagena as CMO and Leader of Marketing & Communications Center

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiqui Cartagena has joined The Conference Board as Chief Marketing Officer and Leader of its Marketing & Communications Center.

Cartagena comes to The Conference Board from Univision Communications Inc., where she held multiple leadership roles. Most recently, as Senior Vice President, she helped guide political candidates and advocacy organizations interested in reaching Hispanics across all political parties and affiliations. Among her achievements, she played a leading role in developing the company's award-winning Hispanic Vote website and its strategy for their Corporate Social Responsibility platform, Univision Contigo.

Cartagena joined Univision from Story Worldwide, a digital content marketing agency where she served as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Prior to that, she developed campaigns for leading consumer brands, insurance companies, and retail chains as Managing Director of Integrated Marketing at Meredith Corporation. She is also a seasoned journalist, having served as Executive Editor at TV Guide, Senior Editor at Time Warner, and Executive Producer at Telemundo News in New York.

"Chiqui brings a substantial depth of experience and track record of success," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board. "We're pleased to have her serve in a dual leadership role, guiding the organization's global marketing strategy as CMO and leading its Marketing & Communications Center."

"All across the world, businesses turn to The Conference Board as their signature source for trusted insights for what's ahead," noted Cartagena. "I look forward to helping further elevate our presence and mission with a fantastic group of staff and members."

Cartagena is a former recipient of the ADCOLOR® Legend Award and has been named Hispanic Direct Marketing Professional of the Year by the Direct Marketing Association. A renowned author, she has written multiple books on marketing to the Hispanic community. She is a member of the National Awards Committee for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and currently serves on the board of directors of the Conservation Lands Foundation.

Cartagena graduated from University of Miami with both a degree in Journalism and a minor in Latin American Studies. She also completed the LGBTQ Executive Leadership Program from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

