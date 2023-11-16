The Conference Board Appoints Wendi Taylor Nations as CMO

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board, a leading non-profit think tank and business membership organization, has named Wendi Taylor Nations as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Nations joins The Conference Board from her most recent position as a Partner with the Hawthorne Strategy Group, a full-service communications firm in Chicago. She previously served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at World Business Chicago, where she was instrumental in advancing its mission as the city's public/private economic development organization.

"Wendi's track record of proven success makes her uniquely suited to be our marketing leader," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

"It is a privilege to join The Conference Board. At a time of vast change and uncertainty, the business community needs our trusted insights more than ever. I look forward to working with a group of talented colleagues to elevate our voice and help the world's leading companies meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

Her varied career also includes successful tenures as Partner and SVP at the marketing agency, Fleishman Hillard; CMO at the management consulting firm, Heidrick & Struggles; and EVP, General Manager at the global purpose communications consultancy, Porter Novelli.

She holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA from DePauw University.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

SOURCE The Conference Board

