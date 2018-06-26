The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index Decreased in June

The monthly Consumer Confidence Survey®, based on a probability-design random sample, is conducted for The Conference Board by Nielsen, a leading global provider of information and analytics around what consumers buy and watch. The cutoff date for the preliminary results was June 15.

"Consumer confidence declined in June after improving in May," said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Consumers' assessment of present-day conditions was relatively unchanged, suggesting that the level of economic growth remains strong. While expectations remain high by historical standards, the modest curtailment in optimism suggests that consumers do not foresee the economy gaining much momentum in the months ahead."

Consumers' appraisal of current conditions was relatively unchanged in June. The percentage stating business conditions are "good" decreased from 38.6 percent to 36.0 percent, while those saying business conditions are "bad" also decreased, from 12.6 percent to 11.7 percent. Consumers' assessment of the labor market was also mixed. The percentage of consumers claiming jobs are "plentiful" decreased from 42.1 percent to 40.0 percent, but those claiming jobs are "hard to get" also decreased, from 15.6 percent to 14.9 percent.

Consumers' optimism about the short-term outlook eased in June. The percentage of consumers anticipating business conditions will improve over the next six months decreased from 23.3 percent to 21.4 percent, while those expecting business conditions will worsen rose from 7.8 percent to 9.8 percent. Consumers' outlook for the labor market, however, was slightly more favorable. The proportion expecting more jobs in the months ahead increased marginally, from 19.7 percent to 20.0 percent, while those anticipating fewer jobs decreased, from 13.1 percent to 12.6 percent. Regarding their short-term income prospects, the percentage of consumers expecting an improvement declined, from 21.4 percent to 18.8 percent, while the proportion expecting a decrease rose from 8.0 percent to 8.7 percent.

Source: June 2018 Consumer Confidence Survey®



The Conference Board publishes the Consumer Confidence Index®, at 10 a.m. ET on the last Tuesday of every month. Subscription information and the technical notes to this series are available on The Conference Board website: https://www.conference-board.org/data/consumerdata.cfm.

