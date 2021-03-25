The Conference Board Elects Holly Gagnon & Camille A. Olson as Trustees

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board has elected Holly Gagnon and Camille A. Olson to its Board of Trustees, effective immediately. Gagnon, a prominent executive in the gaming industry, is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation. Olson, a distinguished attorney specializing in various labor and employment issues, is a Partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP. In addition, Ilene S. Gordon, Retired Chairman, President and CEO of Ingredion Incorporated, and Carl Camden, Retired President and CEO of Kelly Services, Inc., will retire from the board later this year.

Along with their new roles at The Conference Board—which for the first time in its history has a board where women comprise the majority—Gagnon and Olson have been, and remain, Trustees of the Committee for Economic Development, the Public Policy Center of The Conference Board.

In addition to her position at Artemis, Gagnon is the President of HGC Hospitality Gaming Consulting and is a Senior Strategic advisor for the Spectrum Gaming Group. From 2017 to 2020, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Gaming Corporation. Previously, she was Chief Executive Officer of Chumash Enterprises for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Gagnon also is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl River Resort and, prior to that, served in several key financial and operational roles with Caesars Entertainment Corporation, MGM Resorts International, and Harrah's Entertainment Inc. She currently serves as a board member of GameWorks, Inc. and is a founding board member of Global Gaming Women. In addition, she is a Distinguished Fellow with the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Olson Co-Chairs Seyfarth's National Complex Litigation practice group and is National Chair of its Complex Discrimination Litigation practice group. She serves on the firm's National Labor and Employment Law Steering Committee and is the past National Chair of the Labor & Employment practice department. For nearly 30 years, she has represented companies nationwide in all areas of litigation, with an emphasis on employment discrimination and harassment, wage-and-hour matters, and independent contractor status. She was featured in the inaugural edition of Chicago Crain's "Most Influential Women Lawyers in Chicago." Legal 500 has ranked her as a leading lawyer in Labor and Employment litigation. She has served as Co-Editor of the Guide to Employment Law Compliance, and is frequently consulted and quoted in leading publications and national news outlets.

"Holly and Camille bring extraordinary backgrounds of experience to The Conference Board. They will play a critical role in advancing our mission as the member-driven business think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board. "I also would like to thank outgoing Trustees Ilene Gordon and Carl Camden, both of whom have made invaluable contributions to the organization."

