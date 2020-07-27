The Conference Board Elects Ron Williams as New Chairman of Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald A. Williams, the Chairman and CEO of RW2 Enterprises and former Chairman and CEO of Aetna, has been elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Conference Board. Effective immediately, Williams succeeds Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., the President and CEO of TIAA, who served as Chairman for nearly five years. Ferguson will continue to serve on the board as a Trustee.

"Ron's breadth of business experience and distinguished record make him uniquely suited to serve as our next Chairman," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board. "Our Trustees, Member companies, staff, and other affiliates look forward to Ron building on Roger's extensive contributions, and helping to advance The Conference Board's critical mission: being the member-driven think tank that provides trusted insights for what's ahead. We'd like to thank Roger for all his contributions to TCB and his leadership over the years."

Williams assumes the role with an extensive understanding of The Conference Board. Since 2003, he has been a Trustee of the organization's board, most recently serving as its Vice Chair. Moreover, he Chairs the Health Care Subcommittee of the organization's Public Policy Center, the Committee for Economic Development.

Williams also brings to The Conference Board a remarkable background of corporate experience. He became President of Aetna in 2002 and became CEO and Chairman in 2006. He turned a struggling organization into an industry leader. Today, he serves as Chairman and CEO of RW2 Enterprises, where he counsels C-Suite corporate executives on the development of strategy and on how to achieve transformational leadership, and works with private-sector and nonprofit groups to address critical societal needs.

"Roger Ferguson leaves a legacy of contributions to The Conference Board, as well as some big shoes to fill," said Williams. "I am grateful for his leadership. I also am deeply appreciative of the confidence that the Trustees have placed in me to help Steve and his leadership team as we go forward. The Conference Board has played a historic role in helping the global business community confront and address critical issues. I am proud to play a part in future contributions."

