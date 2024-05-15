The Conference Board ESG Center Honors Three Companies at the Inaugural ESG Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow evening, The Conference Board will honor three companies for their outstanding commitment to sustainability at the inaugural ESG Leadership Awards in New York City.

The ESG Leadership Awards recognizes companies that have set a remarkable example in integrating sustainability into their businesses. These trailblazers demonstrate leadership across the spectrum of sustainability, including developing new technologies to make products from recycled materials, championing community support programs focused on diversity and education, and making significant strides in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water usage. Through their dedication, they have not only benefited their organizations and stakeholders, but have made positive contributions to society and the natural environment.

"These companies are at the forefront of sustainability. Each of them—in their own, unique way—demonstrates that a healthy environment and prosperous economy can and should go hand in hand. Shining a light on their commitments and innovations is an inspiration to the broader business community," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

Recipients of the 2024 ESG Leadership Awards

The Conference Board ESG Center congratulates the recipients of the 2024 ESG Leadership Awards:

Corning Incorporated , represented by Thomas D. French , Board of Directors, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Committee. The company delivers life-changing innovations through glass and ceramic science to shape a more sustainable future.

J.M. Huber Corporation, represented by Dr. Jennifer Aspen Mason, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. The company's unwavering commitment to community development and education initiatives has significantly benefited society.

Michelin North America, Inc., represented by Alexis Garcin, President and CEO. The company's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and water consumption throughout its operations has been exemplary.

The Conference Board ESG Center helps businesses and other organizations by providing trusted, timely, and actionable insights in the areas of corporate governance, sustainability, and citizenship. We serve as a resource, platform, and partner to help Member companies address their priorities—and shape the future. Learn more about the ESG Center and the ESG Leadership Awards.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

