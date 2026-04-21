The Conference Board Honors Six Companies at Corporate Citizenship Awards Celebration

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board will honor six companies with its annual Corporate Citizenship Awards, recognizing outstanding leadership in sustainability, governance, and corporate citizenship. The awards ceremony will take place tomorrow in New York City.

"This year's honorees show that corporate citizenship is most impactful when ambition is matched by action. Their leadership demonstrates how governance, sustainability, and social impact can be embedded into core business strategy in ways that strengthen resilience, build stakeholder trust, and create long-term value," said Brian Campbell, Leader of the Governance and Sustainability Center at The Conference Board.

Recipients of the 2026 Corporate Citizenship Awards

The Conference Board congratulates the recipients of the 2026 Corporate Citizenship Awards:

Dynex Capital

"At Dynex, we are committed to ethical stewardship, expert risk management, disciplined capital allocation, and social responsibility. We hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards, recognizing that our actions have an impact on both our community and the wider world. We believe this stewardship mindset has a direct impact on our portfolio's risk and return. We are grateful to The Conference Board for this recognition and for their continued efforts to elevate responsible corporate leadership," said Byron Boston, Chairman and Co-CEO, Dynex Capital.





"At Dynex, we are committed to ethical stewardship, expert risk management, disciplined capital allocation, and social responsibility. We hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards, recognizing that our actions have an impact on both our community and the wider world. We believe this stewardship mindset has a direct impact on our portfolio's risk and return. We are grateful to The Conference Board for this recognition and for their continued efforts to elevate responsible corporate leadership," said Edelman U.S.

"Corporate citizenship is core to how businesses operate, build trust, manage risk, and create value. We're honored to be recognized by The Conference Board and grateful for their leadership in advancing responsible business. This recognition also reflects the work we're proud to do with our clients as they turn ambition into action and meaningful impact," said Kirsty Graham, CEO, Edelman U.S.





"Corporate citizenship is core to how businesses operate, build trust, manage risk, and create value. We're honored to be recognized by The Conference Board and grateful for their leadership in advancing responsible business. This recognition also reflects the work we're proud to do with our clients as they turn ambition into action and meaningful impact," said Nuveen

"At Nuveen, we invest like the future is watching, a reflection of our 125+ years focused on long-term generational investing. As a $1.4 trillion global asset manager, Nuveen has a unique global platform of public and private investment capabilities across asset classes, including a history and commitment to responsible investing. We're all proud to be recognized for our commitment to long-term sustainable value creation, both for our clients and in the communities where we live, work, and invest," said Ken Kencel, CEO & President, Churchill Asset Management, a Nuveen company.





"At Nuveen, we invest like the future is watching, a reflection of our 125+ years focused on long-term generational investing. As a $1.4 trillion global asset manager, Nuveen has a unique global platform of public and private investment capabilities across asset classes, including a history and commitment to responsible investing. We're all proud to be recognized for our commitment to long-term sustainable value creation, both for our clients and in the communities where we live, work, and invest," said SC Johnson

"At SC Johnson, we have a singular and stated purpose as a company and that is to work for a better world. Creating a better world depends on businesses, governments, NGOs, and individuals working together. I'm grateful to SC Johnson people and our partners around the world for their innovative and effective actions to help build a better world for future generations," said H. Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO, SC Johnson.





"At SC Johnson, we have a singular and stated purpose as a company and that is to work for a better world. Creating a better world depends on businesses, governments, NGOs, and individuals working together. I'm grateful to SC Johnson people and our partners around the world for their innovative and effective actions to help build a better world for future generations," said Ulta Beauty

"Ulta Beauty is always committed to making the world a more beautiful place, and we are honored to be recognized for the positive impact we strive to make on our guests, associates, partners, and communities every day. Whether it's meaningful human connection on our sales floors or giving back to our communities, we continue to prioritize inclusivity, sustainability, and well-being for all," said Kecia Steelman, President and CEO, Ulta Beauty.





"Ulta Beauty is always committed to making the world a more beautiful place, and we are honored to be recognized for the positive impact we strive to make on our guests, associates, partners, and communities every day. Whether it's meaningful human connection on our sales floors or giving back to our communities, we continue to prioritize inclusivity, sustainability, and well-being for all," said WM

"WM is investing for the long term in the communities we call home. We're committed to providing our millions of customers with essential disposal, collection, and recycling services as well as innovative, sustainable solutions that tackle customers' toughest challenges—all while minimizing our impact on the environment. This honor from The Conference Board is a proud moment where we can reflect on the outstanding work of our more than 60,000 employees that earned this recognition and celebrate the path ahead for WM," said Jim Fish, CEO, WM.

The Conference Board Governance and Sustainability Center helps businesses and other organizations strengthen governance, advance sustainability, and drive long-term value creation by providing trusted, timely, and actionable insights. The Center serves as a resource, platform, and partner to help Member companies address their priorities—and shape the future. Learn more about the Governance and Sustainability Center and the Corporate Citizenship Awards.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org

SOURCE The Conference Board