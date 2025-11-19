The Conference Board, Inc. Will Resume Canadian Operations, Delivering Trusted Insights For What's Ahead® to the C-Suite

The Conference Board, Inc. to resume use of Canadian name and trademarks following end of license arrangement with AERIC Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board, Inc., the leading global non-profit think tank and business membership organization, announced today that it will be resuming operations in Canada following the conclusion of a trademark license arrangement with AERIC Inc., an independent Canadian organization. Founded in 1916, The Conference Board, Inc. entered Canada in 1954 as "The Conference Board of Canada." Since 1980, that name has been licensed from The Conference Board, Inc. to an independent organization that will be changing its operating name. This change will allow The Conference Board, Inc. to resume operations in Canada as early as May 2026. Canada is the only country in which the organization's brand has been operated independently by a licensee.

For over a century, and across the globe, The Conference Board, Inc. has delivered trusted insights for what's ahead® – helping leaders worldwide navigate the most pressing issues impacting business and society. As a Member-driven, non-partisan think tank, it provides independent research, peer-to-peer learning, and leadership development opportunities that challenge assumptions and inspire new approaches. Its global community of thousands of senior executives engages through confidential forums, data-driven research, and world-class events – all designed to help leaders navigate change and drive impact in their organizations and beyond.

Independent, non-profit, and grounded in the experience of its Members, The Conference Board, Inc. has earned the trust of leaders across geographies. With this legacy of delivering business insights and connecting executives, it is well positioned to once again support Canada's business community. This next chapter will build on a tradition of bringing leaders together to think differently, act decisively, and shape a more prosperous future.

More information will be forthcoming prior to re-launch of operations in May 2026.

About The Conference Board, Inc.

The Conference Board, Inc. is a trusted source of insights to help our Members anticipate "What's Ahead," improve their performance, and better serve society. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity. TCB.org

