The Conference Board Launches Consumer Confidence Survey® Premium Dataset

Adds Over 400 Demographic Crosstabs and Spending Plans for Dozens of Goods and Services



NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board is introducing the Consumer Confidence Survey® Premium Dataset, a new collection of granular data that expands the think tank's widely tracked monthly survey of US consumers.

Available for purchase through The Conference Board Data Central, the new series gives users an unprecedented level of detail into the drivers of consumer confidence, going back over a decade.

What's Included in the Premium Dataset

First published in 1967, The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Survey® reflects prevailing business conditions and likely developments for the months ahead. This monthly report details consumer attitudes, buying intentions, vacation plans, and consumer expectations for inflation, stock prices, and interest rates.

The Consumer Confidence Survey® Premium Dataset expands the value of this resource, with detailed crosstabs and component data on the current situation and expectations by:

Age , from November 2011 (51 additional data series)

, from November 2011 (51 additional data series) Income , from November 2011 (204 series)

, from November 2011 (204 series) Political Affiliation , from December 2024 (54 series)

, from December 2024 (54 series) Generation, from May 2021 (90 series)

The new Premium Dataset includes survey results for how consumers rate their Personal Financial Situation, Current and Expected, starting from 2022 (6 data series).

It also incorporates a growing database of expanded buying intentions, including:

Total intentions to purchase big-ticket Items, from December 2024 (3 series)

Durable goods purchasing plans for electronics, from December 2014 (7 series)

Total intentions to purchase services, from December 2024 (3 series)

Spending intentions across services categories from December 2024 (17 series)

