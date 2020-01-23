The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Declined in December

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. declined 0.3 percent in December to 111.2 (2016 = 100), following a 0.1 percent increase in November, and a 0.2 percent decline in October.

"The US LEI declined slightly in December, driven by large negative contributions from rising unemployment insurance claims and a drop in housing permits," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "The LEI has now declined in four out of the last five months. Its six-month growth rate turned slightly more negative in the final quarter of 2019, with the manufacturing indicators pointing to continued weakness in the sector. However, financial conditions and consumers' outlook for the economy remain positive, which should support growth of about 2 percent through early 2020."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. increased 0.1 percent in December to 107.2 (2016 = 100), following a 0.3 percent increase in November, and a 0.1 percent decline in October.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. declined 0.1 percent in December to 108.8 (2016 = 100), following a 0.4 percent increase in November, and a 0.2 percent increase in October.

About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The leading, coincident, and lagging economic indexes are essentially composite averages of several individual leading, coincident, or lagging indicators. They are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning point patterns in economic data in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component – primarily because they smooth out some of the volatility of individual components.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include:

Average weekly hours, manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods and materials

ISM® Index of New Orders

Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits, new private housing units

Stock prices, 500 common stocks

Leading Credit Index™

Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

NOTE: This month's release incorporates annual benchmark revisions to the composite economic indexes, which bring them up-to-date with revisions in the source data. These revisions do not change the cyclical properties of the indexes. The indexes are updated throughout the year, but only for the previous six months. Data revisions that fall outside of the moving six-month window are not incorporated until the benchmark revision is made and the entire histories of the indexes are recomputed. As a result, the revised indexes, in levels and month-on-month changes, will not be directly comparable to those issued prior to the benchmark revision. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.conference-board.org/data/bci.cfm or contact us at indicators@conference-board.org

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes







2019





6-month

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jun to

Dec



































Leading Index 111.4 r 111.5 r 111.2 p



Percent Change -0.2

0.1 r -0.3 p -0.4

Diffusion 40.0

75.0

65.0

45.0



















Coincident Index 106.8 r 107.1 r 107.2 p



Percent Change -0.1

0.3 r 0.1 p 0.8

Diffusion 25.0

100.0

75.0

100.0



















Lagging Index 108.5 r 108.9 r 108.8 p



Percent Change 0.2

0.4 r -0.1 p 0.8

Diffusion 57.1

50.0

35.7

57.1



















p Preliminary r Revised















Indexes equal 100 in 2016















Source: The Conference Board















