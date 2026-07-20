The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US Declined in June and Partially Reversed Gains from Prior Two Months

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US declined by 0.2% in June 2026 to 99.1 (2016=100), following a 0.1% increase in May. However, the LEI is down by only 0.3% over the first half of 2026, a much smaller rate of decline than its 1.1% contraction over the second half of 2025.

"In June, the Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the US declined and partially reversed gains registered in May and April," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "While some components of the LEI were little changed, the largest positive contribution from the yield spread, followed by marginal positive input from the remaining financial components, were not enough to offset weak consumer expectations and a drop in building permits across most of its categories. Despite the recent decline, the LEI's six- and twelve-month growth rates, while negative, were stable. Consumer spending is weakening, but strong business investment related to AI is expected to support economic activity while inflation continues to improve. The Conference Board raised its forecast from 1.8% to 1.9% y/y GDP growth for 2026."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US increased by 0.2% in June 2026 to 114.6 (2016=100), after a similar increase of 0.2% in May. Overall, the CEI expanded by 0.4% over H1 2026, slightly more than the 0.3% growth rate over the previous six months. The CEI's four component indicators—payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing and trade sales, and industrial production—are included among the data used to determine recessions in the US. All components of the CEI made positive contributions in June.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the US was unchanged at 120.5 (2016=100) in June 2026, after a 0.1% decline in May. However, the LAG's six-month change was firmly in positive territory at 1.1% growth over the first half of this year, reversing a decline of 0.1% over the second half of 2025.

The next release is scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 10 A.M. ET.

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes







2026





6-Month

April May June Dec to Jun Leading Index 99.2

99.3

99.1 p



Percent Change 0.2

0.1

-0.2

-0.3

Diffusion 60.0

55.0

55.0

70.0

Coincident Index 114.2 r 114.4 r 114.6 p



Percent Change -0.1 r 0.2

0.2

0.4

Diffusion 50.0

100.0

87.5

75.0

Lagging Index 120.6

120.5

120.5 p



Percent Change 0.6 r -0.1

0.0

1.1

Diffusion 64.3

28.6

42.9

28.6

p Preliminary r Revised c Corrected Source: The Conference Board Indexes equal 100 in 2016







About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) and Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US

The composite economic indexes are key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. Comprised of multiple independent indicators, the indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component.

The CEI reflects current economic conditions and is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive tool that anticipates—or "leads"—turning points in the business cycle by around seven months.

The ten components of the Leading Economic Index® for the US are:

Average weekly hours in manufacturing

Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance

Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials

ISM ® Index of New Orders

Index of New Orders Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders

Building permits for new private housing units

S&P 500 ® Index of Stock Prices

Index of Stock Prices Leading Credit Index ™

Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate)

Average consumer expectations for business conditions

The four components of the Coincident Economic Index® for the US are:

Payroll employment

Personal income less transfer payments

Manufacturing and trade sales

Industrial production

To access data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the Member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org l Learn about Membership

SOURCE The Conference Board